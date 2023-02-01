Read full article on original website
Feb. 2 Weather and Traffic Updates
2 p.m. Update: Power has been restored to most of the eastern part of Monticello. Power is out to 74% of Drew County, a slight improvement. Bradley County remains at 88% without power. 1:15 p.m. Update: County Judge Jessie Griffin told the Advance this afternoon that Drew County has been...
Local agent accepts limited partnership with Edward Jones
Jay Jones, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Monticello, has accepted an invitation to become a limited partner in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm. Jones joined Edward Jones in 2017 and has served investors in Monticello and southeast Arkansas for...
Common Ground AR presents to local club
Jim Hendren and Misty Orpin From Common Ground AR spoke to a full crowd at the Monticello Rotary Club meeting Thursday, January 26. Hendren, a former member of the House of Representatives and the Arkansas Senate, started Common Ground AR as a way to present factual information to the public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Drew County declared disaster area by the State
County Judge Jessie Griffin told the Advance this afternoon that Drew County has been declared a disaster area by the State. The declaration will make state funds available for the cleanup and repairs of the infrastructure.
