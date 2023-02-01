Read full article on original website
Which Iowa Spot Made the List of Best College Towns in America?
The vast majority of college campuses across America give off pretty much the same vibe at their core. But it's what surrounds those campuses that separate the good from the bad. Travel + Leisure is out with their 25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S. and one Tri-State...
Two Minnesota Cities On 2023 List Of Most Homes With Rats
If you hate rats and mice you might want to avoid these two Minnesota cities. No one wants to have rats or mice running around in their house. In addition to how the little rodents can damage your property, they also spread diseases that can pose a serious risk to public health.
Send Cockroach To Ex South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa Valentine
Valentine's Day is almost a week away. If you're in a serious relationship, then this holiday is something you look forward to. On the other hand, some might roll their eyes at this "Hallmark Holiday" thanks to a bad breakup with an ex-Valentine. Any heartbroken guy or gal who is...
Feeling Lucky? Buy A South Dakota or Minnesota Powerball Ticket
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is climbing at $747 million. This makes this total the fifth largest prize in Powerball Jackpot history. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, right now no one really can. Why? Let's just say it's been a while since someone has won the Powerball Jackpot.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
Nebraska Firm Selling Drone Technology For Work On The Farm
I just saw a story in the Mitchell Republic about a company in Nebraska that is selling drones for use on the farm. Yep, pretty soon, it'll be flying drones joining the tractors and combines out in the field. Drones are becoming important to agriculture. Volitant Technologies in Dunbar, Nebraska...
Can You Believe What South Dakota’s Most Googled Football Snack Is?
Yes, the big "super" game is coming up and for a lot of people, me included, it's not who wins or loses, it's the food in the kitchen or on the party table!. A recent in-house survey at CBS Sports revealed their Top 10 Favorite Snacks for the "big game".
Large South Dakota Deer Herd Near Milltown [VIDEO]
I was talking to my friend John Stainbrook from the Milltown, South Dakota area the other day and he mentioned that they had a load of deer in the area. Turns out, there IS a lot of deer in his neighborhood. The winter of 2023 has been difficult for humans...
BEST Frozen Pizza For Super Bowl Sunday Makes Minnesota Happy
Driving your cart through the grocery store aisles has become depressing. Empty shelves, short supplies, and higher prices are seen every week. It's seen from the produce department to the frozen food section. There are many ways to save on making dinner for the family including buying individual ingredients and...
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
What Candy Do South Dakota Sweethearts Crave on Valentine’s Day?
Cupid will be pointing his arrow in our direction in just over a week. Valentine's Day 2023 is coming up fast. Quick, have you purchased a gift for your Valentine yet?. If you're still on the hunt for a little something for the one you love, I can help you accentuate that Valentine's Day gift with the perfect candy for your perfect person by the location they live in.
Why Are Minnesota Street Signs Are Designed To Break?
They rule our lives, at least when we are driving a vehicle. Street signs. They tell us to stop, merge, how fast we can go, and give us directions. We take it for granted that those street signs will always be there to help us safely navigate our route. But...
South Dakota Couple Gets Another Season of Popular HGTV Show
A Sioux Falls couple is gaining a lot of attention for their new HGTV series "Down Home Fab." The feedback has been so positive, HGTV is already renewing the show for a second season. Chelsea DeBoer and her husband Cole are showing off the "South Dakota glam" in their home...
Three of Minnesota’s Best Hidden Restaurants
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes is full of all kinds of unique and delicious restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these three eateries are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them. 3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota. Story...
The Most Filmed Location in South Dakota
South Dakota's wide open plains and unique features make it a picturesque and sometimes cinematic state. Dances With Wolves and Nomadland are a few films that showcased the Rushmore State. But what is the most-filmed location in South Dakota? Wall Drug? No. Badlands National Park? Nope. It's got to be...
Here It Is, The 5 Best Things About February In South Dakota
I hate winter. Let's just get that out of the way first. I think maybe I loved winter until I was about, oh, ten years old. Playing in the snow, ignoring the cold. It was a hoot. But truth be known, it's been a long time since I was ten.
Golfing At Minnesota Twins Ballpark? Okay, Set Your Tee Time!
Tee'm up, let'm fly! This summer for one weekend you won't need a batting glove at Target Field. A golf glove will be more appropriate as Upper Deck Golf returns to the home of the Minnesota Twins. The Twins will be on the road June 8 & 9 so fans...
So, Just How Hard Is It to Find Lasting Love in South Dakota?
Okay, all of you 70s music lovers, do you remember a rather obscure late 70s song from an artist named Bobby Caldwell? The title of this tune was called "What You Won't Do For Love." As we draw closer to Valentine's Day, the one day each year that's set aside...
