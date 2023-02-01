Read full article on original website
Free Throws in Final Minutes Put Knights On Downside Against RIT, 78-67
Potsdam, NY – Sophomore Cassidy Dumont tossed in a team-best 23 points for the Clarkson University Women's Basketball team, but the Golden Knights came up short against RIT, 78-67, Friday evening at Alumni Gymnasium. The Golden Knights saw their record fall to 7-11 overall and 4-9 in the Liberty...
Gearhart Scores 19 in Clarkson's 81-59 Win Over RIT
Potsdam, NY – Tying its season-high with 12 3-pointers, most of which came in the first 30 minutes of the game, the Clarkson University Men's Basketball team led from wire-to-wire in an 81-59 win over RIT Friday night at Alumni Gymnasium. The Golden Knights improved to 8-12 overall and...
Clarkson looks to keep pace in tight ECAC race
The Clarkson Golden Knights are home this weekend facing Central NY foes, Cornell and Colgate. The Knights sit in 4th place with 31.5 points, 3 points ahead of tonight's opponent, the Big Red, but 7 points behind Saturday's opponent, Colgate. The 4th spot is important as it is the last home playoff spot.
Clarkson gets big ECAC win over Cornell
Potsdam, NY – On a night when the winter chill brought many hockey fans a smile, Clarkson was able to stay cool under the pressure of a late 5 on 3 Cornell power play and get their 11th ECAC win, and extend their point lead over the Big Red in the standings.
Knights fall 4-0 to Yale
New Haven, CT - Clarkson dropped their opening game of the weekend 4-0 to Yale at Ingalls Rink tonight. The Knights came out with good pressure to start the game but a centering attempt from behind the goal line found its way into the net at 14:30 to give Yale the lead. With just 5 seconds left in the period, Yale's Mike Young would get a 5-minute major for hitting from behind that would allow the Knights to start the 2nd with a fresh sheet of ice and an extended power play.
