New Haven, CT - Clarkson dropped their opening game of the weekend 4-0 to Yale at Ingalls Rink tonight. The Knights came out with good pressure to start the game but a centering attempt from behind the goal line found its way into the net at 14:30 to give Yale the lead. With just 5 seconds left in the period, Yale's Mike Young would get a 5-minute major for hitting from behind that would allow the Knights to start the 2nd with a fresh sheet of ice and an extended power play.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO