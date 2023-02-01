Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
dayton.com
University of Dayton-supported West Dayton incubator is accepting new microloan applications
An incubator focused on West Dayton businesses is taking new applications. The Greater West Dayton Incubator is accepting applications through Feb. 25 for a round of microloans from $500 to $15,000, the University of Dayton said. The program supports Black, women and other underrepresented business owners as well as those...
dayton.com
Art supply store to close in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood
Hue House, an art supply store in downtown Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill historic neighborhood, is closing its doors in mid-March, according to a Feb. 5 post on the store’s Facebook page. “The store has really struggled for the last two years,” the post said. “At the end...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Big dining ideas worthy of the big game
The Super Bowl is a serious, serious business. The National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ 2023 Super Bowl survey found that 192.9 million U.S. adults plan to tune in to the big game. There are 103.5 million planning to throw or attend a party and another 17.8 million plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.
dayton.com
Agave & Rye celebrating five years Wednesday with special deals
Agave & Rye is celebrating its fifth birthday tomorrow with a social media contest and special prices on all whiskey and bourbon. “The 5th Birthday Celebration will be shared on Wednesday, February 8th throughout the day, with special birthday prices on all Whiskey and Bourbon at all Agave & Rye locations,” noted a press release. “Fans, friends and guests are invited to tune into the Agave & Rye’s Instagram community at @AgaveAndRye through February 8th for chances to join in the celebration and win gear and gift cards.”
dayton.com
Bellbrook pizza shop closing next month
Verona’s Pizza in Bellbrook is closing its doors in March just as the pizza shop marks three years of being a part of the local community, according to a Feb. 3 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The pizza shop, located at 18 E. Franklin Street, will close...
dayton.com
Thai Kitchen to open Friday at new location
Thai Kitchen, currently located at 8971 Kingsridge Drive, is opening Friday, Feb. 10 in the former space of Rusty Taco across the street from the Dayton Mall, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We are beyond excited to welcome you all into our new space and...
dayton.com
Crafted & Cured to hold grand opening Wednesday in Troy
Crafted & Cured, a craft beer bar with cured meats, artisanal cheeses and more, will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 8 starting at 4:30 p.m. at its new location in Troy. The craft beer bar will open following the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. “We...
dayton.com
YWCA Dayton announces 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient
YWCA Dayton will honor longtime community advocate, Susan Gruenberg, as its Lifetime Achievement Award winner during the nonprofit’s 2023 Women of Influence (WOI) luncheon on Thursday, March 9. Gruenberg has been a dedicated volunteer in the Dayton region, working with more than 35 nonprofits. She also led the charge...
dayton.com
Puppies from Humane Society of Greater Dayton play in Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet
Two puppies from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will play for the Lombarky Trophy in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX airing at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Humane Society of Greater Dayton CEO Brian Weltge told Dayton.com this is the first Puppy Bowl the nonprofit has been a part of.
dayton.com
Golden Lamb to host first events since pandemic began
The Golden Lamb, a Lebanon restaurant and boutique hotel with over 200 years of history, will host events for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The schedule kicks off this month with the first event in its 2023 Dinner with History series. The event, occurring the same week as Presidents Day, will explore the stories of the Golden Lamb’s past presidential visitors. According to its website, tickets for the event are sold out.
dayton.com
The Neon to host free screening of Dunbar documentary
The Neon in downtown Dayton will host a free screening of “Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask” at 6 p.m Thursday. Written and directed by Ohio University professor Frederick Lewis, the film chronicles the life and legacy of Dayton’s prodigious native son. Born to former slaves, Dunbar (June 27, 1872-Feb. 9, 1906) is best known for such poems as “We Wear the Mask” and “Sympathy.”
dayton.com
Black Box Improv Theater to host Galentine’s Day celebration
The annual Galentine’s Day improv show at Black Box Improv Theater in downtown Dayton returns Saturday, Feb. 11 without COVID-19 restrictions. “I think the environment in the theater is lighter if that makes sense,” said Emmalee Daniels, performer and director at the theater. “It’s easier to see people smile and you hear their laughs better. It just feels more comfortable and more laid back.”
