ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Big dining ideas worthy of the big game

The Super Bowl is a serious, serious business. The National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ 2023 Super Bowl survey found that 192.9 million U.S. adults plan to tune in to the big game. There are 103.5 million planning to throw or attend a party and another 17.8 million plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Agave & Rye celebrating five years Wednesday with special deals

Agave & Rye is celebrating its fifth birthday tomorrow with a social media contest and special prices on all whiskey and bourbon. “The 5th Birthday Celebration will be shared on Wednesday, February 8th throughout the day, with special birthday prices on all Whiskey and Bourbon at all Agave & Rye locations,” noted a press release. “Fans, friends and guests are invited to tune into the Agave & Rye’s Instagram community at @AgaveAndRye through February 8th for chances to join in the celebration and win gear and gift cards.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Bellbrook pizza shop closing next month

Verona’s Pizza in Bellbrook is closing its doors in March just as the pizza shop marks three years of being a part of the local community, according to a Feb. 3 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The pizza shop, located at 18 E. Franklin Street, will close...
BELLBROOK, OH
dayton.com

Thai Kitchen to open Friday at new location

Thai Kitchen, currently located at 8971 Kingsridge Drive, is opening Friday, Feb. 10 in the former space of Rusty Taco across the street from the Dayton Mall, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We are beyond excited to welcome you all into our new space and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Crafted & Cured to hold grand opening Wednesday in Troy

Crafted & Cured, a craft beer bar with cured meats, artisanal cheeses and more, will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 8 starting at 4:30 p.m. at its new location in Troy. The craft beer bar will open following the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. “We...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

YWCA Dayton announces 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

YWCA Dayton will honor longtime community advocate, Susan Gruenberg, as its Lifetime Achievement Award winner during the nonprofit’s 2023 Women of Influence (WOI) luncheon on Thursday, March 9. Gruenberg has been a dedicated volunteer in the Dayton region, working with more than 35 nonprofits. She also led the charge...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Golden Lamb to host first events since pandemic began

The Golden Lamb, a Lebanon restaurant and boutique hotel with over 200 years of history, will host events for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The schedule kicks off this month with the first event in its 2023 Dinner with History series. The event, occurring the same week as Presidents Day, will explore the stories of the Golden Lamb’s past presidential visitors. According to its website, tickets for the event are sold out.
LEBANON, OH
dayton.com

The Neon to host free screening of Dunbar documentary

The Neon in downtown Dayton will host a free screening of “Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask” at 6 p.m Thursday. Written and directed by Ohio University professor Frederick Lewis, the film chronicles the life and legacy of Dayton’s prodigious native son. Born to former slaves, Dunbar (June 27, 1872-Feb. 9, 1906) is best known for such poems as “We Wear the Mask” and “Sympathy.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Black Box Improv Theater to host Galentine’s Day celebration

The annual Galentine’s Day improv show at Black Box Improv Theater in downtown Dayton returns Saturday, Feb. 11 without COVID-19 restrictions. “I think the environment in the theater is lighter if that makes sense,” said Emmalee Daniels, performer and director at the theater. “It’s easier to see people smile and you hear their laughs better. It just feels more comfortable and more laid back.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy