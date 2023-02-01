ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 2

~Tami~
3d ago

Some offenders that are released and shouldn't have been, end up committing worse crimes even up to murder. Crazy. They should have never let him out to begin with.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Frankfort man accused of ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment using water jugs, belt

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal abuse and illegal sexual act with children under the age of 16. On Jan. 4, the arrest citation said 28-year-old Marquese Oden utilized cruel and unusual punishments involving two children. The citation said he punished the children by having them hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand with their arms extended out to the side for 30 minutes.
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Woman missing from Grant County

Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. What's that? On the seven-day forecast? Is that a sighting of 60 degree highs? Why yes, yes it is! After a windy but otherwise gorgeous weekend, temperatures start to skyrocket into the 50's and we will even crack 60 one day next week!
GRANT COUNTY, KY
YAHOO!

Greensburg officials: member of police force placed on desk duty

Feb. 2—A member of the Greensburg Police Department has been placed on desk duty, city officials said. The police employee wasn't identified in a statement issued Thursday by city solicitor Zachary Kansler on behalf of Mayor Robb Bell. The move comes as the city is conducting an internal investigation...
GREENSBURG, IN
WKYT 27

Missing Grant Co. woman found safe

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: State police say Brittany Feeback has been found safe and returned to the rest home. ORIGINAL: Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman. KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
FRANKFORT, KY
bowhuntingmag.com

21-Point Kentucky Buck Scores 195 2/8 Inches

Finding a lightly hunted honey hole leads Jeff Humphrey to crossbow kill of a lifetime. When it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” It’s a common term that means that all things equal, homes of similar size and condition typically command a higher or lower price depending on where they’re located.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Centennial Circle in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Centennial Circle in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
FLORENCE, KY
tourcounsel.com

Florence Mall | Shopping mall in Kentucky

Florence Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Florence, Kentucky, United States. Built in 1976 by Homart Development Company, the mall originally featured Sears, Shillito's, Pogue's, and JCPenney as its four anchor stores. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. Another notable feature of the mall is...
FLORENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy