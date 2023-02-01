ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Workers with disabilities can legally make less than minimum wage in Ohio

CLEVELAND — For most workers across Ohio, the minimum wage is $10.10, but workers with disabilities in can legally be paid less than that. The legislation in Ohio mirrors Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards act, which reads:. “The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) provides for the employment...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

OHSAA to adopt football rule changes for 2023 season

OHIO — Changes are coming to high school football rules in Ohio after the National Federation of State High School Associations announced the changes to the NFHS Football Rules Book. The seven rule changes were made by the NFHS Football Rules Committee at its meeting in Indianapolis on Jan....
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy