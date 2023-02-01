ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around the state Feb. 3-5

OHIO — The winter weather can’t stop the weekend fun in Ohio. Here is a look at what’s on the calendar February 3-5. Wine Tasting at the Toledo Yacht Club. Movie Night at the Museum: Where the Wild Things Are. Columbus Museum of Art. Saturday, Feb. 4.
OHIO STATE
mynews13.com

After more than 100 years, Mikesell’s is closing its doors in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — After producing potato chips and other snacks in the Dayton area for more than 100 years, Mikesell’s is closing its doors. The company announced Wednesday it will start winding down operations at its Dayton facility and begin the process of liquidating its assets, leaving up to 100 workers looking for new jobs.
DAYTON, OH
mynews13.com

Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

N.C. farmers create online hub to boost food security

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina farmers have come together to change the landscape of how people receive food in our state. Zachary Rierson is a farmer and owner of Rierson Farm in Thomasville. But he’s also a part of Piedmont Fresh, an online farmer's market. It’s a platform for food growers to sell fresh products like meat, fruits and vegetables online.
THOMASVILLE, NC
mynews13.com

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mynews13.com

Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday

TALLAHASSEE. Fla. — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session starting Monday to address several issues, including governance of Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District, House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said Friday. They announced they would convene the session in a memo sent to state...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Wisconsin farmers want say in farm bill reauthorization

Farmers have a long list of concerns they hope lawmakers in Washington will keep in mind as they work on a multi-billion dollar agriculture and nutrition bill set to take effect when the existing farm bill expires this year. While they persevered, the Hinchleys are concerned by the ever-shrinking family...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy