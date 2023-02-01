Read full article on original website
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around the state Feb. 3-5
OHIO — The winter weather can’t stop the weekend fun in Ohio. Here is a look at what’s on the calendar February 3-5. Wine Tasting at the Toledo Yacht Club. Movie Night at the Museum: Where the Wild Things Are. Columbus Museum of Art. Saturday, Feb. 4.
After more than 100 years, Mikesell’s is closing its doors in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — After producing potato chips and other snacks in the Dayton area for more than 100 years, Mikesell’s is closing its doors. The company announced Wednesday it will start winding down operations at its Dayton facility and begin the process of liquidating its assets, leaving up to 100 workers looking for new jobs.
Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263...
N.C. farmers create online hub to boost food security
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina farmers have come together to change the landscape of how people receive food in our state. Zachary Rierson is a farmer and owner of Rierson Farm in Thomasville. But he’s also a part of Piedmont Fresh, an online farmer's market. It’s a platform for food growers to sell fresh products like meat, fruits and vegetables online.
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to...
Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday
TALLAHASSEE. Fla. — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session starting Monday to address several issues, including governance of Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District, House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said Friday. They announced they would convene the session in a memo sent to state...
Wisconsin farmers want say in farm bill reauthorization
Farmers have a long list of concerns they hope lawmakers in Washington will keep in mind as they work on a multi-billion dollar agriculture and nutrition bill set to take effect when the existing farm bill expires this year. While they persevered, the Hinchleys are concerned by the ever-shrinking family...
