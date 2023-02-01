Read full article on original website
nwindianabusiness.com
Around the Region
Learn about people, companies making difference at work and in their communities. The Regional Development Co. honored top referring lenders and individuals at its annual membership meeting Nov. 3 at Byway Brewing in Hammond. Those honored include Bank of the Year: Centier Bank; Lender of the Year: Greg Gottschalk, Amy Kezy and Lydia Post, also of Centier Bank; Millionaires Club (more than $1 million in loans): Kezy, Centier Bank; Dan Duncan, Peoples Bank; Keith Leathers, Home State Bank; Bill Winterhaler, Centier Bank; Lydia Post, Centier Bank; Tim Warner, Centier Bank; Dan Shelby, Peoples Bank; Kathy Ireland, Horizon Bank; and Sam Boufis, Wintrust Bank.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City, Shirley Heinze Land Trust to host nature walk
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a free nature walk led by Shirley Heinze Land Trust at noon Friday, Feb. 17 at the St. Francis Nature Preserve. The 30-minute walk will begin at the start of the trail in the west employee parking lot at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.
positivelynaperville.com
New president is named for Edward Hospital in Naperville
Above / Located at 801 S. Washington Street in Naperville, Illinois, and one of nine hospitals part of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH), Edward Hospital now will be led by Yvette Saba. (PN Photo) Yvette Saba, BSN, MSN, a nurse executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience...
nwi.life
La Porte Civic Auditorium renovates with 21st Century in mind
A key part of the La Porte community, the La Porte Civic Auditorium has been a staple throughout the Region since 1930. In an effort to both modernize the Civic Auditorium and maintain its history, renovations have been planned for the almost 100-year-old building. “The importance of the Civic to...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso High School to install 'Military Hall of Honor'
Valparaiso Community Schools is looking to recognize graduates who've gone on to serve in the armed forces. A Valparaiso High School "Military Hall of Honor" will be installed in the school's main hallway. Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall says the 40-by-12-foot exhibit will include metal plaques for each branch of the...
WGNtv.com
Northwest Indiana couple surprised to find peace sign on ultrasound
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A couple in Northwest Indiana was elated to see their daughter flashing the “peace sign” in a recent ultrasound. After having their first two children at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Kyle and Abby Weener, of Hammond, walked in Tuesday expecting a normal visit.
beckersasc.com
Rush opens 1st outpatient center outside of Illinois
Chicago-based Rush University System for Health has opened its first outpatient center outside of Illinois in Munster, Ind., according to a Feb. 3 report from The Times of Northwest Indiana. The facility has 19 exam rooms, X-ray and testing capabilities. It will employ 18 physicians who also practice at Rush's...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
nwi.life
Holladay Construction Group supports exciting projects throughout Region
Supporting every level of development, Holladay Properties and Holladay Construction Group work together to support clients throughout project development and ownership. Clayton Trueblood, vice president of the Holladay Construction Group, believes that keeping the customer first is what makes his company thrive. “We are a construction manager general contractor,” Trueblood...
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Northwest Indiana firefighters rescue injured owl stuck in frozen lake
Anyone interested in contributing to the owl's care may donate to the Humane Indiana Wildlife.
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Both Mayors Unopposed in Primary
(La Porte, IN) - The filing deadline for candidates in the May primary has passed with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody running unopposed for the republican nomination. The only democrat in the primary race is Ron Zimmer, who was defeated for the party nomination in a landslide by then mayor Kathy Chroback in 2011.
thelansingjournal.com
Six TF South football players sign with NCAA schools
LANSING, Ill. (February 3, 2023) – Several TF South seniors have wrapped up their high school football careers, but that doesn’t mean their days of being teammates are over. The Red Wolves honored their six seniors heading onto college football at a Wednesday ceremony. Three are heading to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
nwi.life
Crown Point Police Department Brings Back Adopt a Car Program
The Crown Point Police Department is bringing back its Adopt a Car. Started in 1995, the Crown Point Police Department Adopt a Car Program began to help offset the cost of equipping squad cars with necessary emergency equipment, including light bars, radios, video equipment and more. The program allows local...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
