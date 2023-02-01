“In anticipation of the frigid weather that is headed our way, YMCA Southcoast is offering warming stations over the next two days to relieve people who may need a place to stay warm or charge a cell phone or tablet. The warming stations are available in the lobby at each of the five YMCA branches: Wareham, New Bedford, Dartmouth, Fall River, and Swansea.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO