newbedfordguide.com
YMCA to offer warming stations in New Beford, Dartmouth, Wareham, Fall River
“In anticipation of the frigid weather that is headed our way, YMCA Southcoast is offering warming stations over the next two days to relieve people who may need a place to stay warm or charge a cell phone or tablet. The warming stations are available in the lobby at each of the five YMCA branches: Wareham, New Bedford, Dartmouth, Fall River, and Swansea.
newbedfordguide.com
Westport, Dartmouth Fire Departments battle blaze at town auto sales and repair shop
“A quick and aggressive interior fire attack, made by Westport’s firefighter/paramedics around midnight last night, kept this structure fire contained to the office space of an auto sales and repair shop. While the office space suffered significant fire damage, the remainder of the shop only had some minor to...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Nothing is being done about the illegal animal dumping ground in New Bedford!”
The following is an opinion sent to New Bedford Guide. It does not reflect the opinion of New Bedford Guide, nor is it an OP-ED. In fairness and objectivity, we share opinions from our readers whether we agree or disagree with their opinion. _____________________________________________________________. “I’ve called Animal Control and the...
newbedfordguide.com
Rochester, Marion, Acushnet Fire Departments battle structure fire blaze on Stuart Road
“At approximately 0500 hours this morning, the Rochester fire department received a call from a homeowner on Stuart Road, reporting a structure fire with smoke and fire inside the house. Upon arrival, firefighters found that the family had exited the house safely with their pets and fire was showing from...
newbedfordguide.com
Nationally recognized expert on prison suicides to perform assessment of Bristol County Sheriff’s Office
“A nationally recognized expert on suicide prevention in jails and prisons has agreed to perform a comprehensive assessment of the Bristol County corrections facilities. Lindsay M. Hayes, who has reviewed/examined more than 3,800 cases of suicide in correctional facilities throughout the country for more than 42 years, will start his BCSO study in the next month.
newbedfordguide.com
Repeat 33-year old New Bedford House breaker sentenced to prison
“A 33-year-old New Bedford man, with a lengthy history of committing similar crimes, was sentenced to serve three to five years in state prison after being convicted of breaking into two separate New Bedford residences in 2021, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Joel Reyes pleaded guilty...
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office rolls out new recruitment and retention incentives
Some college graduates and experienced first-responders are in line for a pay bump in new recruitment and retention efforts rolled out this week by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office. Experienced first responders completing the Bristol County corrections officer academy will be hired at a higher salary level, Sheriff Paul...
newbedfordguide.com
More charges brought against four Boston Police Officers involved in overtime fraud scheme
‘Four Boston Police Officers have been charged in a superseding indictment in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s (BPD) evidence warehouse. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 61, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 64, of Dorchester; and...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford police seize assault rifles, 900 rounds of ammunition after stand off
New Bedford police have taken a male into custody following a 4-hour standoff. On February 2, north-end patrol units were conducting an investigation that led them to 635 County St., #3. They arrived at this location in order to take a male, Mr. ANTHONY MEDEIROS, 48, into custody. MEDEIROS had two active warrants for his arrest and the officers also had information concerning his illegal possession of firearms.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Detectives charge 60 year-old man with trafficking in Fentanyl
“On January 31, 2023, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau executed a search warrant at 167 Acushnet Ave., #205 (St. James Place). The target of the investigation was Mr. IBRAHIMA SAKHO, 60. Following a search of the apartment, SAKHO was found to be in possession of 116 grams...
