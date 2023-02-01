ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

YMCA to offer warming stations in New Beford, Dartmouth, Wareham, Fall River

“In anticipation of the frigid weather that is headed our way, YMCA Southcoast is offering warming stations over the next two days to relieve people who may need a place to stay warm or charge a cell phone or tablet. The warming stations are available in the lobby at each of the five YMCA branches: Wareham, New Bedford, Dartmouth, Fall River, and Swansea.
WAREHAM, MA
Nationally recognized expert on prison suicides to perform assessment of Bristol County Sheriff’s Office

“A nationally recognized expert on suicide prevention in jails and prisons has agreed to perform a comprehensive assessment of the Bristol County corrections facilities. Lindsay M. Hayes, who has reviewed/examined more than 3,800 cases of suicide in correctional facilities throughout the country for more than 42 years, will start his BCSO study in the next month.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Repeat 33-year old New Bedford House breaker sentenced to prison

“A 33-year-old New Bedford man, with a lengthy history of committing similar crimes, was sentenced to serve three to five years in state prison after being convicted of breaking into two separate New Bedford residences in 2021, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Joel Reyes pleaded guilty...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office rolls out new recruitment and retention incentives

Some college graduates and experienced first-responders are in line for a pay bump in new recruitment and retention efforts rolled out this week by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office. Experienced first responders completing the Bristol County corrections officer academy will be hired at a higher salary level, Sheriff Paul...
New Bedford police seize assault rifles, 900 rounds of ammunition after stand off

New Bedford police have taken a male into custody following a 4-hour standoff. On February 2, north-end patrol units were conducting an investigation that led them to 635 County St., #3. They arrived at this location in order to take a male, Mr. ANTHONY MEDEIROS, 48, into custody. MEDEIROS had two active warrants for his arrest and the officers also had information concerning his illegal possession of firearms.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

