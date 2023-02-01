Read full article on original website
Related
smallbiztrends.com
FICA Tax in 2022-2023: What Small Businesses Need to Know
Money collected from the FICA tax is used to fund Social Security and Medicare. FICA taxes were established by the federal insurance contributions act. According to the federal insurance contributions act, earnings from workers are taxes to fund the coffers for social security and medicare. If you get a W2,...
smallbiztrends.com
Personalized Notepad Options for Your Business
If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Have you ever considered getting notepads personalized with your business name or logo on them? Personalized notepads are great to have for a multitude of reasons. For one, you can give them out to clients as promotional items. Not only are notepads useful, but you’re also getting your business name out there!
Comments / 0