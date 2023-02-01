Read full article on original website
Love Island's Teddy Soares responds to Faye Winter split rumours
Love Island favourite Teddy Soares has addressed speculation he has split up from Faye Winter, whom he met in the 2021 villa. Rumours have been doing the rounds for some time now regarding their alleged separation, and things were only exacerbated yesterday (February 3) after Faye posted a lingerie-clad video of herself captioned by: "Valentines isn't just for couples it's also a time to fall in love with yourself".
Love Island's new bombshells shake up the couples
Love Island spoilers follow. Yesterday's Love Island saw two more bombshells land in the villa, and a surprise dumping for Zara. Today's episode (February 2) sees the newbies complete their mission, getting to know three girls each on private dates. Kai kicks off the day by pulling Olivia aside for...
Coronation Street star Ben Price reveals fallout of shock gun scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Ben Price has revealed the fallout of the shocking Bistro gun scenes, which take place next week. The ITV soap's newest villain Damon Hay has recently been using the Bistro to smuggle drugs and is blackmailing Nick Tilsley (Price) to help him. However,...
Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden reveals new judge Bruno Tonioli has 'broken the rules'
Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has revealed her new co-star Bruno Tonioli is already making an impact at the auditions. Former Strictly Come Dancing star, Tonioli, was officially confirmed as the new addition to the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel last month. He took over the role...
Coronation Street star Adam Little confirms exit for evil Blake
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Adam Little has confirmed he has exited as Blake Myers. The actor has played the evil character since last year, first as a bully for Max Turner and now as a central element in the show's far-right storyline. Earlier this week, Blake was...
Made In Chelsea's Louise Thompson thanks doctors for "keeping me alive" in emotional post
Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson has penned an emotional post on Instagram, thanking doctors for "keeping her alive" after suffering a haemorrhage and losing about three litres of blood days before a planned family trip to St Lucia. In an emotional post today (Saturday 4 February), which featured her...
EastEnders casts former Emmerdale star as new character
EastEnders has cast former Emmerdale star Vicki Michelle as an undisclosed character. The actress, who had a small role as Patricia Foster on the ITV soap, will join Albert Square for a few episodes in the spring. According to The Sun, she will begin filming her scenes later this month, with sources saying her character will “stir up some drama.”
Death in Paradise's Neville and Sophie reunion ruined in surprise twist
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Tonight's (February 3) episode of Death in Paradise saw a shock cliffhanger after Neville and Sophie finally reunited. As the group investigated the death of Vincent Petit, the owner of a successful construction company, Selwyn attempted to reconnect with his long lost daughter Andrina. Following...
Dear Edward star shares most "cherished" memory from filming the show
Dear Edward star Anna Uzele has shared her most “cherished” memory from filming the show. The Apple TV+ series, which is based on Ann Napolitano’s 2020 novel, depicts the life of a young boy (Colin O’Brien) after he is the sole survivor from a plane crash which kills his family.
Former Holby City star Lee Mead opens up over his hair transplant
Former Holby City star Lee Mead has opened up on his decision to undergo a hair transplant, revealing the procedure took seven hours to complete. Appearing on today's (February 3) episode of This Morning the actor discussed his experience with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. "I had my first one 15 years ago, but nobody knew it had happened," he said, explaining that the first procedure had removed a strip of hair from the back of his head.
The Traitors US star Andie Vanacore gets emotional as they open up about shocking betrayal
The Traitors US finale spoilers follow. The Traitors US star Andie Vanacore has opened up about that shocking betrayal in the finale. The American version of the hit series recently dropped, with Andie among those who made it to the finale alongside the likes of Quentin Jiles, Arie Luyendyk Jr and Cirie Fields.
Hollyoaks reveals aftermath of Vicky Grant's shock collapse
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired new scenes in Vicky Grant's collapse storyline amidst fear for her life. In recent scenes, Vicky's friends organised a camp trip to see her off to Brighton, but things went awry when the gang partied with two older guys who shared their drugs in exchange for alcohol.
EastEnders star Shona McGarty admits fan doubts over Whitney and Zack
EastEnders star Shona McGarty has opened up about the fans’ doubts over Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson's relationship. In an interview with TV Times, the star discussed the reaction from fans, saying: "Viewers weren’t that keen on them at first, and I don’t think they’re invested yet because they haven’t seen what we've done. As a viewer and a fan, I hope they could bond over this, but tragedy can also pull you apart."
The Traitors stars Wilfred, Rayan and Ivan reunite for new reality TV project
Wilfred Webster, Rayan Rachedi and Ivan Brett are launching a new project off the back of The Traitors' huge success. The show's stars will be hosting their own podcast called It's Just a Game where they'll be discussing all things reality TV — starting, of course, with The Traitors US.
Nolly: Who was Noele Gordon?
It's a Sin creator Russell T Davies' latest series is the three-part ITVX drama Nolly, which casts a wry look at the later years of actress Noele Gordon, best known for her long-running role in the soap Crossroads in the '60s and '70s. Helena Bonham Carter stars as Noele –...
Dear Edward star Connie Britton breaks down show’s complex mother-daughter relationship
Dear Edward star Connie Britton has given her thoughts on the complex mother-daughter relationship in the show. The Apple TV+ series is based on Ann Napolitano’s 2020 novel of the same name, following the life of a young boy named Edward Adler (Colin O’Brien) as he comes to terms with being the sole survivor from a plane crash.
The true story behind Titans star Teagan Croft's new Netflix movie
True Spirit, out now on Netflix, tells the story of the youngest woman to sail around the world. But as with so many based-on-a-true-story movies, plenty of fact is left behind for the glossy Hollywood sheen of fiction. That being said, there are some films of true stories that hew...
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals ‘steamy kiss’ with Linda Cardellini was cut from Scooby-Doo
Buffy the Vampire Slayer will always be Sarah Michelle Gellar's most famous role, but plenty of people grew up watching her as Daphne in the duo of live-action Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s. It's common knowledge that the first film, penned by Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn, was...
Casualty star George Rainsford explains exit from Ethan Hardy role
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty fans waved goodbye to a fan favourite on Saturday evening (February 4) as Ethan Hardy made an exit from the show. Ethan decided to leave the ED behind, after having a reality check about his relationship with his baby son Bodhi. Wanting to play a more active role in Bodhi's life, Ethan realised that something had to give and ultimately sacrificed his job – and the Jac Naylor award – in the process.
Emmerdale's new Charity Dingle storyline explained – who was Mark Bails?
Note: The following article contains discussion of topics including rape and sexual abuse. Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday's episode (February 2). Emmerdale's Charity Dingle has faced a reminder of her traumatic past this week, with the unexpected news that evil Mark Bails has died. Wednesday's visit to the village ended...
