CNBC

FedEx is laying off 10% of its officers and directors amid cooling demand

FedEx is cutting 10% of its officers and directors. The corporate job cuts come as the shipping giant tries to reduce costs amid cooling consumer demand. Shares of FedEx were up in midday trading. is cutting more than 10% of its officers and directors, CEO Raj Subramaniam announced Wednesday, as...
New York Post

FedEx cutting 10% of senior jobs as delivery giant faces slowing demand

FedEx on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director ranks by more than 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June, a spokeswoman said. Shares in FedEx rose 3.4% to $200.52 as investors applauded the move, which signals progress on the company’s plan to slash expenses by $3.7 billion this year. FedEx informed employees about the senior-level layoffs in a memo, which did not say how many positions would be affected. The company’s overall workforce reductions account for a little over 2% of FedEx’s 547,000 full-time and part-time workers reported for the year ended May 2022. “Unfortunately,...
msn.com

FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings

(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery. Most Read from Bloomberg. The company plans to consolidate some teams and functions in addition to the...
msn.com

freightwaves.com

At FedEx, nightmare of September seems very far away

Two days do not make a trading trend. But for the second consecutive session, FedEx Corp. shares are spiking. Near the close of trading Thursday, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares were up nearly 6.3%, or more than $12 a share. This comes on the heels of a 4.2% gain as of the closing bell Wednesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
kalkinemedia.com

kalkinemedia.com

kalkinemedia.com

Motley Fool

AOL Corp

kalkinemedia.com

freightwaves.com

FedEx to cut global officer, director workforce by at least 10%

FedEx Corp. said Wednesday that it will cut the size of its global officer and director workforce by at least 10% and will consolidate certain teams and functions as it grapples with volume slowdowns and a cost structure that left it behind the curve in managing through the downturn. In...

