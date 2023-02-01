Read full article on original website
CNBC
FedEx is laying off 10% of its officers and directors amid cooling demand
FedEx is cutting 10% of its officers and directors. The corporate job cuts come as the shipping giant tries to reduce costs amid cooling consumer demand. Shares of FedEx were up in midday trading.
FedEx cutting 10% of senior jobs as delivery giant faces slowing demand
FedEx on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director ranks by more than 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June, a spokeswoman said. Shares in FedEx rose 3.4% to $200.52 as investors applauded the move, which signals progress on the company’s plan to slash expenses by $3.7 billion this year. FedEx informed employees about the senior-level layoffs in a memo, which did not say how many positions would be affected. The company’s overall workforce reductions account for a little over 2% of FedEx’s 547,000 full-time and part-time workers reported for the year ended May 2022. “Unfortunately,...
msn.com
FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings
(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier's latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery.
msn.com
freightwaves.com
At FedEx, nightmare of September seems very far away
Two days do not make a trading trend. But for the second consecutive session, FedEx Corp. shares are spiking. Near the close of trading Thursday, FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares were up nearly 6.3%, or more than $12 a share. This comes on the heels of a 4.2% gain as of the closing bell Wednesday.
msn.com
kalkinemedia.com
kalkinemedia.com
kalkinemedia.com
kalkinemedia.com
kalkinemedia.com
kalkinemedia.com
Motley Fool
kalkinemedia.com
AOL Corp
kalkinemedia.com
freightwaves.com
FedEx to cut global officer, director workforce by at least 10%
FedEx Corp. said Wednesday that it will cut the size of its global officer and director workforce by at least 10% and will consolidate certain teams and functions as it grapples with volume slowdowns and a cost structure that left it behind the curve in managing through the downturn. In...
