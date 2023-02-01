Warning as 47% of under-45s have no idea they’re at risk of silent killer – the 10 signs you must not ignore

ALMOST half of all adults don't believe they are at risk for heart disease, research has revealed.

But recent studies have found heart attacks in people under age 40 have been increasing over the past decade.

One in five heart attack patients are younger than 40 years of age. Credit: Getty

A surge in conditions like obesity and high blood pressure are causing heart disease at younger ages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A US survey of more than 2000 people found 47 per cent of adults under age 45 don’t believe high blood pressure is a health risk for them.

Dr Laxmi Mehta a cardiologist at Ohio State University, US, said it was "alarming" that younger people do not feel that they are at risk for heart disease but "not surprising".

"Most young people think heart disease only happens in old people but that’s not the case," she said.

And between the years 2000-2016, the heart attack rate increased by two per cent every year in this young age group, according to the American College of Cardiology.

“Addressing heart disease risk factors at a young age is important because when conditions are treated at an earlier age, you can slow the progression or onset of developing heart disease,” Dr Laxmi added.

The Ohio State’s study found about a third of those surveyed were not confident they would know if they were having a heart attack.

Recognising even the most subtle signs of a heart attack and seeking immediate care can be lifesaving, Dr Laxmi said.

The expert calls on young people to visit their GP "every year" to stay ahead of any developing issues.

"Your doctor will screen for warning signs like high blood pressure and do blood work to track your cholesterol, so any changes over time can be flagged," she explained.

What are the 10 common symptoms of a heart attack?

According to Dr Laxmi these are the signs you could be having a heart attack: