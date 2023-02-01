Read full article on original website
inlander.com
For those considering investing in solar for their home, Avista offers helpful online tools
For those interested in powering their homes with clean energy, going solar may help you get part of the way there. A January 2022 Pew Research poll found that 39 percent of Americans had seriously considered installing solar on their homes in the last year, while 8 percent said they'd already made the investment. The Pacific region of the country, which includes Washington, was even more interested, with 45 percent seriously considering solar.
pullmanradio.com
Large Idaho Grant Will Help Fund New Broadband Connection Between Moscow & Grangeville
The Idaho Department of Commerce has awarded a large grant to help pay for a local broadband infrastructure project. The 6.3 million dollar grant from the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is being awarded to the Port of Lewiston. The money will help pay for a new broadband connection between Moscow and Grangeville. The agency says the project will support commerce and economic development in the region. The entire project is expected to cost nearly 12 million dollars. The work is set to be completed in 2027.
nwpb.org
‘The Florida of the Northwest’: Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is one of the region’s oldest population centers
It might not be balmy or strewn with palm trees, but there is one thing the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has in common with Florida: Seniors account for roughly 20% of its residents. According to a census analysis by Interlink Inc., a Clarkston nonprofit organization, the valley is the oldest population center...
pullmanradio.com
Fuel Spill Cleanup On US195 South Of Colfax From Last Month’s Tanker Crash Continues
Cleanup of that fuel spill from a tanker truck crash South of Colfax on U.S. Highway 195 continues three weeks after the collision. Washington Department of Ecology crews are removing contaminated soil next to the highway where 6,000 gallons of fuel spilled. Traffic delays near Prune Orchard Road continue as the highway is down to one lane where the crews are working. The spill is still contained and officials say there is no fuel sheen on the South Fork of the Palouse River downstream in Colfax.
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
pullmanradio.com
WSU President Kirk Schulz Announces Plan To Address Issues At The Institution
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz has announced that his administration will be working to address the institution’s current struggles. Schulz posted a statement on the WSU website on Thursday outlining his plan. He will try to address dropping enrollment, WSU’s significant drop in the U.S. News & World Reports annual college rankings, budget cuts, and the athletics department deficit.
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
pullmanradio.com
Washington State University Ranks Top 100 Among U.S. Universities
Research.com ranked WSU 89th among more than 540 universities in the United States in its 2022 rankings and 225th among institutions of higher education worldwide. Colleges and universities are ranked by Research.com using criteria centered on the research productivity, prestige, and impact of associated scholars. Among 655 institutions receiving NSF HERD funding, WSU ranked 78th for the fiscal year 2021.
KXLY
That's no weather balloon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
pullmanradio.com
McConnell Mansion in Moscow Restored to Regular Operating Hours
Latah County Historical Society has officially brought McConnell Mansion Museum back to its regular operating hours. The mansion is located in Moscow, and is open from Tuesday through Saturday 1:00 – 4:00. For more information, call 208-882-1004 or email lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
University of Idaho Murder Solved
After the fatal stabbing killing four college students in small college town Moscow, Idaho at 3 a.m. on Nov. 13, the whole country was in a state of fear, grievance, and sorrow for many weeks. Fortunately, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police took 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
KXLY
Chinese spy balloon travels east across our nation
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Chinese spy balloon has been slowly traveling across our nation's skies over the past few days, and continues to move east, raising concerns. Officials confirm the balloon, which is the size of three buses, has traveled for days from Western Alaska to the Midwest. It's gone over, and will continue over, nuclear and missile facilities.
thepointpress.org
Devastation Hits the University of Idaho
Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Enrollment Declines Continue Down 7% This Spring From A Year Ago
Enrollment at Washington State University continues to decline. Spring enrollment is down nearly 7% systemwide this semester at about 25,000 students. That’s down nearly 2,000 students from a year ago. Pullman campus enrollment is down just over 6% from a year ago to around 16,000 students. That’s a student population decline for Pullman of over a thousand since this time last year.
pullmanradio.com
New Palouse Urology Center Opens in Pullman
Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101. For more information, visit http://www.pullmanregional.org/urology.
KXLY
Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating
LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
KLEWTV
The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains
A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
