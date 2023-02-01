Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on Argentine drought concerns
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Friday, but were poised for weekly gains supported by uncertainty over supply from top producer Argentina amid dry weather conditions. Wheat and corn also fell, with corn extending losses to a second consecutive session. The most-active soybean contract on...
UPDATE 1-Brazil farmers harvest 9.86% of soybean crop, less than half 2022 area -Patria
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 9.86% of the country's soybean area so far in the season, with work progressing slowly due to rains in key producing regions, Patria Agronegocios consultancy said on Friday. At this time last year, 20.4% of the planted area had been...
3 Big Things Today, February 3, 2023
Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading amid forecasts for favorable weather conditions in the southern Plains next week. The National Weather Service said this morning a "favorable weather pattern for precipitation" is forecast for parts of western Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles next week. For now, there's...
