Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-U.S. lifts import ban on Sime Darby Plantation products
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. customs authorities on Friday lifted a two-year import ban on palm oil products made by Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation, after determining the goods were no longer produced with forced labour. Goods made by Sime Darby Plantation, the world's largest palm oil company by...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, February 3, 2023
Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading amid forecasts for favorable weather conditions in the southern Plains next week. The National Weather Service said this morning a "favorable weather pattern for precipitation" is forecast for parts of western Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles next week. For now, there's...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's farmers grapple with higher cost as soy rust cases rise
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's rainy summer this year has increased cases of soy rust on soybean crops, requiring farmers to boost pesticide applications that raised their fungicide bills by almost 10%, industry insiders said. Through Thursday, around 160 cases of the disease had been reported during the...
Agriculture Online
Brazil farmers harvest 9.86% of soybean crop, less than half 2022 area -Patria
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 9.86% of the country's soybean area so far in the season, with work progressing slowly due to rains in key producing regions, Patria Agronegocios consultancy said on Friday. At this time last year, 20.4% of the planted area had been...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain harvest 97% complete at 53.2 mln T -ministry
KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 53.2 million tonnes of grain in bunker weight from 97% of the expected area as of Feb. 2, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said farmers had harvested 11.1 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.79...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-UK sausage maker Cranswick enjoys strong festive sales
Feb 2 (Reuters) - British meat producer Cranswick said on Thursday trading was robust in December, as people thronged supermarkets for gourmet and ready-to-eat meat during the festive season. The company, which supplies pork and poultry to most UK major supermarkets including Tesco, said its third quarter saw all product...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia's Bulog plans 100,000 T of water buffalo meat imports in 2023
JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's food procurement agency (Bulog) plans to import 100,000 tonnes of water buffalo meat in 2023, having imported 113,000 tonnes last year, its chief Budi Waseso said on Thursday. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-World food prices decline for 10th month running in January, says FAO
ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - World food prices fell in January for a 10th consecutive month, and are now down some 18% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index,...
Agriculture Online
Canadian groundhog Fred la marmotte found dead before Groundhog Day
OTTAWA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A beloved Canadian groundhog, Fred la marmotte, was found dead before he could complete a North American tradition of predicting the onset of spring on Groundhog Day on Thursday. Kids and adults cheerfully waited for Fred to appear at an annual event in Val-d'Espoir, Quebec,...
Agriculture Online
FACTBOX-How long will it take Ukraine to join EU?
Feb 2 (Reuters) - More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday, a top-level demonstration of support following new pledges of military aid as the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears. While the EU backs Ukraine and supports democratic and economic reforms there,...
Agriculture Online
Argentina central bank to ease financing for drought-hit farm sector
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will adopt measures to ease financing for the country's key grains sector that has been badly hit by drought, the entity said on Thursday, which will include more flexible terms on non-payment and subsidized credit lines. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)
Agriculture Online
Brazil's forward soy sales lag as farmers hoard beans -Safras
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Advance sales of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop rose slightly from last month but still trail last year's and historical levels by a wide margin, according to data from Safras & Mercado on Friday. Safras said forward sales of Brazil's soy crop, which farmers are...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Feb 8-14
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Feb. 8-14 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Feb 8-14 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,496.6 3,175.2 1,505.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.2 264.0 229.8 Feb 1-7 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,365.3 3,174.3 1,186.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.8 267.7 226.4 Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-India export prices stay high on strong demand, limited supply
Thai dealers look to new supply beginning of March. Vietnam exported 400,000 tonnes of rice in January. Limited supplies available to private players - Indian dealer. Feb 2 (Reuters) - Rice export prices from India rose to their highest level since April 2021 this week, aided by firm demand and tight supplies, while elevated rates in Thailand kept buyers at bay.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans edge up as investors eye U.S. jobs report
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked up on Friday, staying on course for a weekly gain as participants assessed crop weather in drought-hit Argentina while awaiting U.S. jobs data for a latest gauge of the economic outlook. Wheat eased after a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on Argentine drought concerns
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Friday, but were poised for weekly gains supported by uncertainty over supply from top producer Argentina amid dry weather conditions. Wheat and corn also fell, with corn extending losses to a second consecutive session. The most-active soybean contract on...
Agriculture Online
India Gate basmati rice maker KRBL's Q3 profit soars on strong demand
BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India's KRBL Ltd on Friday reported third-quarter profit that nearly tripled due to strong demand for its India Gate-branded basmati rice in the Middle East and domestic markets. The company's consolidated net profit rose to 2.05 billion rupees ($25.1 million) in the three months ended...
