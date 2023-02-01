Read full article on original website
Sports on TV for Sunday, February 5
NHLN — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition: From Laval, Quebec. FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles. FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles. 1 a.m....
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Trois-Rivieres at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m. Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m. Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Moffitt scores 30; Idaho beats Sacramento State 82-76 in OT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Divant’e Moffitt scored 30 points as Idaho beat Sacramento State 82-76 in overtime on Saturday night. Moffitt shot 13 of 18 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky Conference). Isaac Jones scored 25 points and added seven rebounds. Trey Smith finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.
Jones leads Idaho against Sacramento State after 30-point performance
Idaho Vandals (8-16, 2-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-11, 5-5 Big Sky) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -7; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 30 points in Idaho’s 69-66 loss to the Portland State Vikings. The Hornets have...
NHL All-Star Game MVPs
NOTE_There was no game in 1966 since the game was moved from the start of the season to midseason, and there was no game in 1979 because the Challenge Cup series between the Soviet Union and Team NHL was held instead. There was no game in 1987 because Rendez-Vous 87, a two-game series between Team NHL and the Soviet Union, replaced the All-Star Game. There was no game in 1995 or 2005 due to the owners’ lockout. There was no game in 2006 and 2010 because of the NHL players’ participation in the Winter Olympics.
