2023 Carroll RAGBRAI Executive Committee Announced
The Executive Committee chair couples for Carroll as a 2023 overnight stop on RAGBRAI have been announced. The co-chairs for the community’s fifth time hosting the iconic bike ride include: Mike Franey and Lynda Dukes Franey, who also served on the RAGBRAI executive committee in 2011; Jered and Katie Kruse; T.J. and Maggie Pauley; Steve and Ashley Schable; and Chad and Lisa Tiemeyer. Assisting the committee are Mark Thomsen as treasurer, Laura Schaefer as secretary, and Kimberly Tiefenthaler, Rosanne Nees, and Matt Meiners from the Carroll Chamber of Commerce. An estimated 20,000 riders are expected to flood Carroll on Monday, July 24 as RAGBRAI celebrates its 50th anniversary. With preparations beginning in earnest, the RAGBRAI executive committee is asking businesses, churches, schools, and other organizations with green space or indoor sleeping areas to wait on reserving space for riders until the executive committee and their subcommittees have the opportunity to scout spaces in town. RAGBRAI organizers will be in Carroll next week on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to meet with community leaders to officially begin the planning process. Carroll hosted RAGBRAI on four other occasions: 1980, 1988, 1994, and 2011. Be sure to follow www.ragbrai.com and the Carroll, Iowa RAGBRAI Facebook page to stay updated about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.
Lake City Welcomes New City Admin, Jacob Matthews
The City of Lake City welcomed its new City Administrator, Jacob Matthews, this week as he officially takes over at the helm of community operations. Interim City Administrator Lee Vogt has served in the role since October after Eric Wood, the former admin, resigned following his arrest for allegedly falsifying Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification documents for former officers in the town’s department. Matthews graduated from Utah State University in 2008 with a degree in Business Management and earned his master’s in Public Administration from the University of Utah in 2013. For the past decade, he has worked in multiple fields for municipal governments.
Dupaco Named One Of Employ Humanity’s 2023 Best Places To Work
Dupaco Community Credit Union has been recognized as one of 2023’s best workplaces. Employ Humanity, a leadership development and culture design company, announced Dupaco was among only 22 employers nationwide to receive the designation. The company determines recipients by analyzing employers’ commitment to employee well-being, industry support, and community involvement. Selected businesses also demonstrate excellence in servant leadership, workplace culture, and corporate citizenship. Dupaco President and CEO Joe Hearn says, “As a member-owned cooperative, Dupaco’s mission is to help members build a life worth loving. We have a team of passionate, engaged employees, who, with heart and smart, take their role of serving members and one another seriously. Their connection with our members and their communities helps us achieve our vision of a brighter community for all.” Employ Humanity also recognized Dupaco in August 2022 with the firm’s Excellence Award for its commitment to diversity and inclusion efforts and strong leadership. Dupaco currently employs over 650 people across more than 20 locations in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, including Carroll.
FY24 Funding, Breda Depot Sale, And RAGBRAI On The Agenda Monday For Carroll County Supervisors
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will continue with Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 funding requests and county policy discussions as thousands of riders prepare to pass through the county on the 2023 RAGBRAI route this summer. The board convenes at 9 a.m. Monday at the Carroll County Courthouse and opens with FY24 requests from the Carroll County Growth Partnership (CCGP) and New Opportunities. At 9:30 a.m., they host a public hearing for offers on the former Chicago and North Western Train Depot in Breda. Rhonda and Chuck Martin have approached the board with an offer to purchase the historic structure and convert it into a bike rental shop and café, but a public hearing must be held for the sale to comply with Iowa Code. County Treasurer Lisa Wagner will present her office’s semi-annual report before hearing a request from Verizon Wireless to install equipment on the courthouse’ cell tower. The board also needs to look ahead to county policy concerning bicycle traffic, as an estimated 20,000 bicyclists will be traveling through Carroll County in July on this summer’s RAGBRAI. Carroll was selected as the July 24 overnight stop for riders. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The agenda and details on how to watch remotely are included below.
Carroll County Supervisors Approve Pay Increase For County’s Township Clerks And Trustees
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution at their meeting earlier this week that will raise the pay for clerks and trustees in the county’s townships. The issue was brought to their attention by one of those trustees at the supervisors’ Jan. 9 meeting. It was noted clerk/trustee pay did not fully comply with Iowa Code and had not been adjusted for many years. Following their review, the board suggested an increase was appropriate. Chair Stephanie Hausman outlines what was proposed.
