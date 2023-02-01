Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourfortdodge.com
Arrest Made in Fort Dodge Cold Case
An arrest has been made in a 6 year old Fort Dodge murder case. On Thursday a Cedar Rapids man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the cold case of Fort Dodge resident Donald Preston. 49 year old Christopher Johnson is accused of killing Preston in...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
kicdam.com
Algona Police Officer Injured Following Dog Bite
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona police officer was hurt after being bitten by a dog while responding to a complaint earlier this week. The offcer was called to a home on North Main Street Wednesday evening in response to a report made the day prior of an aggressive dog on the property. Upon making initial contact with the occupant of the home a dog is said to have immediately exited and bit the officer through multiple layers of clothing causing four puncture wounds to the arm.
kqradio.com
Webster City man arrested after Wednesday night burglary and accident.
Webster City Police late Wednesday night apprehended a Webster City man after an incident in the community shortly before 10 p.m. 19 year old Jose Rayon Salgado was charged by local officers with Driving While License Under Suspension,First Degree Burglary and Going Armed With Intent. Reportedly a 2008 Honda CR-V operated by Salgado was attempting to flee the scene of a reported burglary. The Salgado car sped away from Webster City Police officers in reverse traveling eastbound in the alley between First and Second Streets in the 1000 block. The car backed into a phone box, a fence and utility pole before turning around and driving forward eastbound through the alley. As the Salgado car exited the alley onto Grove Street it attempted to turn South onto Grove Street when it lost control and struck a parked 2007 model GMC Sierra pickup truck with the owner not immediately known. The Salgado car then became stuck in a snow bank. Salgado was then taken into police custody without injury. Investigating officer Clint Houge reported $10,000 in damage to the car Salgado was driving with $1000 in damage to the parked pickup.There was also $500 in damage to a phone box, damage to a city owned utility pole and an estimated $500 in damage to a fence at the Patrick Croy residence. Salgado made an appearance in Hamilton County Magistrate Court Thursday morning. Iowa Courtts Online stated the Salgado was being held on a $25,000 bond for the charges of First Degree Burglary and Going Armed With Intent.
kicdam.com
Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of drug charges following a traffic stop early Wednesday afternoon. Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton tells KICD News the stop was initiated around noon in the 200 block of West 8th Street where officers reportedly located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Two people die in Boone County car accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
nwestiowa.com
Charged for shooting woman with Nerf gun
PAULLINA—A 37-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from shooting his fiancée in the face with Nerf gun and “acting in a physically erratic and unreasonable manner while she was on the phone with law enforcement dispatch,” according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
1380kcim.com
FY24 Funding, Breda Depot Sale, And RAGBRAI On The Agenda Monday For Carroll County Supervisors
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will continue with Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 funding requests and county policy discussions as thousands of riders prepare to pass through the county on the 2023 RAGBRAI route this summer. The board convenes at 9 a.m. Monday at the Carroll County Courthouse and opens with FY24 requests from the Carroll County Growth Partnership (CCGP) and New Opportunities. At 9:30 a.m., they host a public hearing for offers on the former Chicago and North Western Train Depot in Breda. Rhonda and Chuck Martin have approached the board with an offer to purchase the historic structure and convert it into a bike rental shop and café, but a public hearing must be held for the sale to comply with Iowa Code. County Treasurer Lisa Wagner will present her office’s semi-annual report before hearing a request from Verizon Wireless to install equipment on the courthouse’ cell tower. The board also needs to look ahead to county policy concerning bicycle traffic, as an estimated 20,000 bicyclists will be traveling through Carroll County in July on this summer’s RAGBRAI. Carroll was selected as the July 24 overnight stop for riders. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The agenda and details on how to watch remotely are included below.
Radio Iowa
Explosion that killed 14 in Eagle Grove was 50 years ago tonight
The Wright County community of Eagle Grove is remembering a tragedy that made worldwide headlines 50 years ago tonight. An explosion rocked the downtown business district, leveling the Chatterbox Cafe, a Coast-to-Coast store and a jewelry story. Fourteen people were killed, including a firefighter and the son of former governor Robert Blue.
kwit.org
Newscast 02.03.23: New video shows dangers of cell phone use in cars; Using credit cards on the mid-way
A new video being released by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau today features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla says the video is important for all motorists to watch. The...
1380kcim.com
2023 Carroll RAGBRAI Executive Committee Announced
The Executive Committee chair couples for Carroll as a 2023 overnight stop on RAGBRAI have been announced. The co-chairs for the community’s fifth time hosting the iconic bike ride include: Mike Franey and Lynda Dukes Franey, who also served on the RAGBRAI executive committee in 2011; Jered and Katie Kruse; T.J. and Maggie Pauley; Steve and Ashley Schable; and Chad and Lisa Tiemeyer. Assisting the committee are Mark Thomsen as treasurer, Laura Schaefer as secretary, and Kimberly Tiefenthaler, Rosanne Nees, and Matt Meiners from the Carroll Chamber of Commerce. An estimated 20,000 riders are expected to flood Carroll on Monday, July 24 as RAGBRAI celebrates its 50th anniversary. With preparations beginning in earnest, the RAGBRAI executive committee is asking businesses, churches, schools, and other organizations with green space or indoor sleeping areas to wait on reserving space for riders until the executive committee and their subcommittees have the opportunity to scout spaces in town. RAGBRAI organizers will be in Carroll next week on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to meet with community leaders to officially begin the planning process. Carroll hosted RAGBRAI on four other occasions: 1980, 1988, 1994, and 2011. Be sure to follow www.ragbrai.com and the Carroll, Iowa RAGBRAI Facebook page to stay updated about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.
Single Rollover Accident in Eastern Pottawattamie County
(Pottawattamie County) The Griswold Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on 490th and Highway 92 in eastern Pottawattamie County. Injuries are unknown at this time. Life Net has been placed on standby. No other details have been released at this time.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors Approve Pay Increase For County’s Township Clerks And Trustees
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution at their meeting earlier this week that will raise the pay for clerks and trustees in the county’s townships. The issue was brought to their attention by one of those trustees at the supervisors’ Jan. 9 meeting. It was noted clerk/trustee pay did not fully comply with Iowa Code and had not been adjusted for many years. Following their review, the board suggested an increase was appropriate. Chair Stephanie Hausman outlines what was proposed.
Death of Emmetsburg child leads to investigation
The death of a child in Emmetsburg is currently being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
2 Vehicle Accident in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Rescue crews responding to a two-vehicle accident at 7th and Hazel Street. Cass County Communications called Cass EMS to the scene.
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
1380kcim.com
John “Cal” Riedesel of Sac City formerly of Glidden
John Calvin “Cal” Riedesel, age 71, of Sac City, formerly of Glidden, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the First Presbyterian...
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
Comments / 0