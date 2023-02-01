ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model Sparks Controversy for Getting Surgery to Make Nose Bigger￼

By Xara Aziz
 3 days ago
A Black model is sparking discussion online after getting surgery to make her nose bigger shortly after getting forehead reduction surgery.

Camilla Coleman Brooks admitted that she spent $20,000 on the nose job, which her fans said made her look completely different.

“Yes [my nose is] bigger, [but] that’s what I wanted [and] no, I don’t regret it,” she wrote in the caption to a video she posted on TikTok. In the video, she shows before and after images of her nose, which has garnered over three million views since she posted it on Monday.

Replying to @jordanalevinee to answer the main repetitive questions.. yes it’s bigger. that’s what I wanted. no, I don’t regret it. I’m 1000000% happy with my results. Why? Because I wanted it. Duh I didn’t need it. It’s cosmetic surgery. everyone keeps saying omg you had a cute button nose well guess what! I didn’t want a damn button nose. Alright thnx for watching. Hope you love ur nose more than I loved mine xoxo #rhinoplasty #dcfrhinoplasty

“I’m 1000000% happy with my results,” Brooks wrote in the caption. “Why? Because I wanted it. Duh I didn’t need it. It’s cosmetic surgery. everyone keeps saying omg you had a cute button nose well guess what! I didn’t want a damn button nose. Alright thnx for watching. Hope you love ur nose more than I loved mine xoxo.”

Fans immediately reacted to the video, many of them admonishing that she had put a knife to her face. But Brooks clapped back at many of them, including posting more videos defending her actions.

Replying to @ajiajbwbwbbwcgw #greenscreen

“Yes, I do hate myself,” the model said in a TikTok video uploaded to her almost 500,000 followers. “But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I haven’t gotten a hate comment from someone hotter than me.”

The 28-year-old mother of two added in another video that “FWIW, my daughter has the same nose and she’s black. Also I used black girls who didn’t have surgery as my reference photos to my doctor.”

Some commenters applauded her decision.

“You look amazing 🙂 can you do a video on your doctor and experience?” one commenter asked.

“I’ll never understand people that criticize others making changes, whatever that change may be,” another wrote.

And others argued that nothing was wrong with her to begin with.

“Honestly love your nose before but either way you are stunning,” one commenter wrote.

“You were beautiful bf, but I also like the aftermath! Glad you’re happy with it,” wrote another.

Some, though, had some choice words for the model, who has been featured in ad campaigns, including Guess Jeans.

“That’s why you need a nose job, probably half your body made in a hospital, and on top of that you’re wearing makeup,” one person commented.

“What was wrong with it before? 😳 It was perfect,” another wrote.

“U look better before . No point in ur nose job just took away from ur uniqueness,” one commented.

In 2021, Brooks went viral for having her forehead reduced. In the procedure, which she said she paid $7,000 for, she said that she wanted her forehead smaller by one inch because the current size made her feel insecure. She added that she would always wear a bang to hide her forehead, which was 3.3 inches at the time.

Comments / 36

JKoerner
2d ago

😂 so much for her body her choice. Least that's her actual body. She's paying for it I don't see a problem with it. She looks great, people are probably jealous of her.

Reply(6)
6
Stella Fincannon
3d ago

Is she can afford it and it makes her happy then it’s nobodies business. If I had $$$ I would be under the knife so quick… I didn’t know you could get a forehead reduction.

Reply
3
SonnyBX1320
3d ago

It’s her body she can do as she pleases but I hope she’ll be honest with who ever she marries because you marry her thinking you’ll have children with her features and her current features are not her natural features

Reply
2
