A massive project planned in Baytown will expand that city’s industrial market, adding to a string of recent warehouse developments southeast of Houston. Provident Realty Advisors expects to start construction in April on a nearly 1.3 million-square-foot industrial campus in Greater Houston’s port district. Named Port 99 Logistics, it will house two new tilt-wall buildings for a combined cost of nearly $77 million, or about $60 per square foot, according to a filing with the State of Texas.

BAYTOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO