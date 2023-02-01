ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

kut.org

Why did this ice storm cause so many power outages in Austin?

Back in 2007, a big ice storm hit the city of Austin. Trees and power lines were coated in frozen precipitation, cutting power for around 35,000 customers, some of whom went days without electricity. At the time, it was considered one of the worst local power outages in the city’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Power Won’t Be Restored Fully In Austin Until Friday Evening

This morning at 9am, local elected officials and Austin Energy CEO Jackie Sargent held their first press conference on the ongoing ice storm that has left more than 150,000 Central Texas households without power, some for more than 24 hours now. Travis County Judge Andy Brown wryly observed that it’s...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents

KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
KYLE, TX
cw39.com

Digital Now| Tree slams onto car after severe storms sweep through Austin

Houston (KIAH) – Take a look at this. Transport authorities in Austin reported crews were working to repair downed power lines and clear trees as a winter storm slammed the city. Austin Energy reported that thousands of customers were left without power. Footage by Beverly Kay, courtesy of Storyfull,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

NW Austin faces aftermath of winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — After being at or below freezing for three consecutive days, temperatures in Austin are slowly starting to rise. That means it’s back to reality for some folks. A nNrthwest Austin neighborhood near the Oak Knoll – Great Hills area is starting to deal with the...
AUSTIN, TX
cun.news

Downed tree limbs or power lines in Round Rock? Here’s what to do

Several Round Rock residents woke up to downed tree limbs due to ice accumulation from the ongoing winter storm, and Oncor’s Storm Center is reporting scattered power outages. Here’s some helpful information about what to do in the case of a downed tree limb or power line:. Downed...
ROUND ROCK, TX

