FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
First Two Storey H-E-B to Open in Austin Next WeekAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
kut.org
Why did this ice storm cause so many power outages in Austin?
Back in 2007, a big ice storm hit the city of Austin. Trees and power lines were coated in frozen precipitation, cutting power for around 35,000 customers, some of whom went days without electricity. At the time, it was considered one of the worst local power outages in the city’s...
‘Just do your job’: West Austin neighbors still without power grow frustrated
Friday afternoon, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent asked those that are still without power to help ease strain on the city's system.
abc7amarillo.com
Frustrated Texans seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Thousands of residents in Austin, Texas, have gone days without power after a deadly winter storm. Nearly 122,000 customers remained without power late Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. City and county officials on Thursday held two news conferences to explain what work is happening to...
Austin Chronicle
Power Won’t Be Restored Fully In Austin Until Friday Evening
This morning at 9am, local elected officials and Austin Energy CEO Jackie Sargent held their first press conference on the ongoing ice storm that has left more than 150,000 Central Texas households without power, some for more than 24 hours now. Travis County Judge Andy Brown wryly observed that it’s...
More than 110 utility crews working to restore power in Austin
Jackie Sargent, the general manager of Austin Energy, shared the utility currently has 85 of its own crews in the field responding to outages throughout the area. Additionally, Austin Energy has assistance from 32 crews sent by neighboring utility companies.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents
KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
cw39.com
Digital Now| Tree slams onto car after severe storms sweep through Austin
Houston (KIAH) – Take a look at this. Transport authorities in Austin reported crews were working to repair downed power lines and clear trees as a winter storm slammed the city. Austin Energy reported that thousands of customers were left without power. Footage by Beverly Kay, courtesy of Storyfull,...
Hays County issues local disaster declaration following more than $1M of damage due to winter storm
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration for Hays County Feb. 3 due to subsequent damage throughout the...
KVUE
Austin power outages: Why weren't extra trucks on standby? How much tree trimming is happening?
One KVUE viewer asked, "Why didn't plan ahead and have extra power trucks on standby?" Another asked, "How much tree trimming is really happening?"
50,000 without power in Williamson County, heavy ice on lines to blame, Oncor says
She said the county had been in regular contact with energy providers who did not have an estimated time or day that power could come back.
Gas line break causes road closures on Congress Avenue
Austin Fire Department said crews were at the scene of a 4” natural gas line break in the 4400 block of South Congress Avenue.
CBS Austin
NW Austin faces aftermath of winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — After being at or below freezing for three consecutive days, temperatures in Austin are slowly starting to rise. That means it’s back to reality for some folks. A nNrthwest Austin neighborhood near the Oak Knoll – Great Hills area is starting to deal with the...
Independent living facility residents feeling overlooked after power outage: 'We were just being overlooked because we're old'
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — This week of inclement weather left Austinites with icy roads, fallen trees and power outages throughout the area. But extreme conditions like what Central Texas has seen can be hard for our elderly population. Residents at Ledgestone Independent Living in Dripping Springs were left without...
Resources for downed trees, power lines available in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
As the weight of ice causes downing of trees and power lines in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto, city offices have provided information to point residents in the right direction for reporting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) As the weight of ice causes downing of trees and power lines in...
Round Rock Police Department: I-35, SH 45 flyovers remain closed; all other roads open
Flyovers connecting I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock remain closed as of 8 a.m. Feb. 3, Round Rock Police Department representatives said. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Flyovers connecting I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock remain closed as of 8 a.m. Feb. 3, Round Rock Police Department representatives said. While...
fox7austin.com
93-year-old Austin woman unable to use oxygen machine due to power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - Friday, February 3 marks day three of major power outages across the Austin area. Not having power is hard on everyone, but for those with medical equipment, it's another source of worry. Mercy Lara has been without power since Wednesday. Bundling up in layers has been her...
KVUE
A Pflugerville family has been without heat for over two days
Families have been without power for days in the frigid drops in temperature across Central Texas. Some families have had to stay bundled in an effort to stay warm.
Austin residents raid H-E-B dumpster for food as 100,000 people still without power
H-E-B and public officials are telling the public that the food is unsafe to eat.
cun.news
Downed tree limbs or power lines in Round Rock? Here’s what to do
Several Round Rock residents woke up to downed tree limbs due to ice accumulation from the ongoing winter storm, and Oncor’s Storm Center is reporting scattered power outages. Here’s some helpful information about what to do in the case of a downed tree limb or power line:. Downed...
Austin Chronicle
Challenging Repair Work Amid "Horrendous" Conditions as Thousands Remain Without Power
As more than 25% of Austin Energy customers face another night of cold darkness in the aftermath of the severe ice storm, the publicly owned utility still cannot say when power will be fully restored to roughly 147,000 customers. A number of challenges have slowed today’s work by Austin Energy...
