This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
BUFFALO, NY
A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?

The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
BUFFALO, NY
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
MAYVILLE, NY
New Yorkers Getting Amazon Gift Cards Delivered

Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as we get anxious for spring to arrive and deal with the bitter cold, perhaps a little retail therapy is in your future? Nothing helps brighten the day like a little shopping and it is even better when you get those things for free!
FLORIDA STATE
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State

The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Best “Kid-Friendly” Vacation Destination Is In New York

When you think of "kid-friendly vacation destinations," do you think of New York? Because according to a recent study...you should. This is the time of year when people start thinking about where they're going to use a little of their personal time off and saving up for a big vacation later in the summer. As a parent, you might be thinking about places that you and your kids will like. They deserve to enjoy their time off with you too. So where do you choose for a kid-friendly vacation spot?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State

When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
ALASKA STATE
A School District In New York State Posted Racist Snowman On Facebook

A school district here in New York has come under fire for a "racist" snowman it posted to its Facebook page. The incident happened on January 31, 2023. The district at the center of the controversy is the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District. I'm not sure what was going through the person's mind that created the caption, but in today's climate, it doesn't seem like the smartest thing to do.
COXSACKIE, NY
