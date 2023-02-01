Read full article on original website
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
Stuck In The House With The Kids? Try These Activities
Living in Western New York is synonymous with living with cold and snowy weather, and from time to time that cold and snow will result in us being stuck in the house with our little ones. But what exactly do you do with them to keep from going crazy?. Buffalo...
A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?
The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
Crazy Thundersnow Took Place This Week In New York State
The weather sure feels like early February, across much of the country. The Midwest and northeast were blasted by a massive blast of Arctic air this week, which have brought negative wind chills to many states, including New York state. Even Texas saw an ice storm this week. The snow...
Report: IKEA Store Likely Coming to Buffalo In The Future
We have an assortment of great stores in Western New York, most notably Wegmans, which has been referred to as a grocery store cathedral by some locals here. We also have some other great retailers and those who sell things like kitchen appliances, furniture and other home accessories. The most...
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?
If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on? The majority of people in the United States need glasses or contacts to correct vision issues,. About 75% of adults use some sort of vision correction, according to The Vision Council. About...
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs
The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
New Yorkers Waiting For Million Dollar Record Breaking Payday
Tonight someone in New York has a chance to become one of the richest people in the state. Tonight, someone could walk away with $700 million dollars. That is the jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing. The jackpot would be the largest ever won by someone in New York. Even if...
New Yorkers Getting Amazon Gift Cards Delivered
Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as we get anxious for spring to arrive and deal with the bitter cold, perhaps a little retail therapy is in your future? Nothing helps brighten the day like a little shopping and it is even better when you get those things for free!
Brutal Cold Triggers Weather Warning In New York
It is a very cold start to our weekend, so cold in fact that a weather advisory has been issued for parts of New York. With this arctic blast of cold sweeping across the state, a wind chill advisory has been issued for Western New York. The advisory will be...
Ride The World’s Largest “Magic Carpet Ride” In New York
If and when the snow returns across the region, skiers and snowboarders will have a chance to do something that no one else in the world can do. Ride the "World's Largest Magic Carpet Ride" without leaving New York State. When the ski slope opens up at Emery Park, the...
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State
The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York
Someone in New York woke up this morning a lot richer than when they went to bed last night. Officials with the Powerball Lottery announced that a "Big Cash" winning Powerball ticket was sold in New York for last night's drawing. The "Big Cash" winning ticket matched all five white...
Best “Kid-Friendly” Vacation Destination Is In New York
When you think of "kid-friendly vacation destinations," do you think of New York? Because according to a recent study...you should. This is the time of year when people start thinking about where they're going to use a little of their personal time off and saving up for a big vacation later in the summer. As a parent, you might be thinking about places that you and your kids will like. They deserve to enjoy their time off with you too. So where do you choose for a kid-friendly vacation spot?
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State
When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
Here Are 10 Of The Most Mispronounced Towns In New York State
If you have only ever ventured to “The Big Apple,” odds are you would probably struggle to pronounce some of these New York towns. A few of the most common mispronounced towns are located right here in Western New York. One of them is Corfu. If you read...
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather. As a massive cold front makes its way across the United States, parts of that storm will bring some heavy snow and cold winds to the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like...
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
A School District In New York State Posted Racist Snowman On Facebook
A school district here in New York has come under fire for a "racist" snowman it posted to its Facebook page. The incident happened on January 31, 2023. The district at the center of the controversy is the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District. I'm not sure what was going through the person's mind that created the caption, but in today's climate, it doesn't seem like the smartest thing to do.
