2023 Kitchen and Bath Trends: Superior Cabinets' experts scour the data
As we start 2023, here are our 2023 kitchen and bath trend predictions. A significant influencer for these trend predictions comes from styles and items of the past, as many homeowners are seeking sentimental, familiar, and comfortable items. The 2023 kitchen and bath trends can be summarized as Nostalgic, Unique, Collected, and Natural.
German robotics pioneer expands no-code solution to U.S.
CHICAGO -- Wandelbots, the German-based no-code robotics software firm, has opened its U.S. headquarters in Chicago to expand its global operations and accelerate human-centered robotics solutions in the manufacturing industry. Its signature software, Wandelbots Teaching, works with any robot model, allowing users to control various robots with no prior programming...
WMCO’s Feb. 15 webinar targets safety rebates and leadership development
HANOVER, Ontario – The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario (WMCO) will host a webinar reviewing two of its programs 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Both presentations are relevant to owners of wood product manufacturers and suppliers. Non-members are invited to attend. James Ebidia, HSEP specialist of...
CMA to host ‘What’s Your Problem?’ breakfast
SAN DIEGO -- The Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) will host its popular “What’s Your Problem?” roundtable breakfast at Wood Pro Expo Florida, co-located with the annual Closets Conference and Expo. The CMA's event is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Palm Beach County Convention...
