uatrav.com
Student documentary sheds light on LGBTQ community in rural Arkansas
As she made plans to attend her thesis film’s final screening, Paige Murphy reflected on the satisfaction attached to creating something that made her proud. Her documentary “Just Benjamin” brought a family back together, and all Murphy did was tell a story she thought was worth sharing.
Kait 8
Jonesboro police respond to Tyre Nichols’ death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With calls for police reform increasing more and more following the death of Tyre Nichols, multiple departments are taking action. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement regarding Nichols’ death:. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of...
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
Former Arkansas senator Jeremy Hutchinson receives federal prison sentence, fine
A former Arkansas senator was sentenced to jail and ordered to pay fines in federal court on Friday.
Entergy Arkansas warns of text scam about power outages
Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.
neareport.com
Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
Kait 8
Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Second Judicial Drug Task Force in Northeast Arkansas recently released their numbers from 2022, showing they took more drugs off the streets than ever before. The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with 110,593 grams seized. That was...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Kait 8
Wildlife reserve to temporarily close to reduce feral hog populations
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – For those who are planning to go to Mississippi County to observe the wildlife, you may want to wait another week. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Big Lake Wildlife Management and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to daytime public access from Monday, Feb. 6 to Friday, Feb. 10.
Courthouse News Service
Fired for using prescribed marijuana
TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
Kait 8
Earthquake reported Thursday night
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
newschannel20.com
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
FBI warns wanted fugitive has ties to Colorado
(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming. FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, Jan. […]
arkadelphian.com
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
neareport.com
JPD announces pot and pill bust
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police announced an arrest and seizure of 1.6 pounds of marijuana and 131 Oxycodone pills, plus a gun, in a social media post on Friday. The arrest happened on January 30, when police said two officers were dispatched to an unwanted guest call where the subject of the call was on parole.
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?
For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
