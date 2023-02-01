For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO