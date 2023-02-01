Read full article on original website
Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.3.23
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Echoing a position he took as a candidate in 2016, Donald Trump hedged yesterday when asked whether he’d support the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024. “It would depend,” Trump said, adding, “It would have to depend on who the nominee was.”
Republicans are blowing an opportunity to make democracy better
The Republican National Committee is working on an internal report that recognizes the electoral damage that lies about voter fraud have caused — but suggests doing nothing to call out those lies as a problem. Instead, the report’s proposed solution lies in an ever-increasing focus on “election integrity,” a term that is easier to sell than “voter suppression.”
Chris Sununu just broke Never Trumpers’ hearts
New Hampshire’s Republican governor may not be built for the job of president, as some conservative pundits would have you believe. But he’s a shoo-in to be the New England Patriots’ next cornerback. Because Thursday, Chris Sununu was backpedaling like his life depended on it. First, some...
The morbid ‘plan’ to avoid Trump winning the GOP nomination
Donald Trump is an electoral disaster for the Republican Party. He cost the GOP control of the House of Representatives in 2018, lost the presidency in 2020, and contributed to the party’s underperformance in the 2022 midterms. So how to stop Trump from wreaking havoc in 2024? Apparently some...
The Republicans’ case against Ilhan Omar was wrong, but successful
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have grand legislative ambitions. He has no policy agenda to speak of. There’s no list of governing priorities that he keeps in his jacket pocket. The California Republican wanted the gavel and the great office with a beautiful view, and now that he paid a high price to get those rewards, the congressman appears largely content.
Lawrence: McCarthy votes to 'defund the police' as Democrats push for police reform
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell highlights House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's top priorities: defunding the IRS “tax police,” which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would raise the deficit by $114 billion and removing Democrats from their committee assignments. Meanwhile, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden to talk federal police reform in the aftermath of the police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 3, 2023.
Why Trump’s rhetoric related to violence is tough to ignore
In Donald Trump’s first year in office, Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that he had never “promoted or encouraged violence.” Even at the time, it was a difficult line to take seriously. The Washington Post noted soon after that the claim was “laughable,” adding: “Even if you don’t...
Jamie Raskin on why Trump charges are ‘almost inevitable’
I’m excited to report that I had the chance to interview Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on Friday. During our call, I asked the former House Jan. 6 committee member about the insurrection, Donald Trump’s legal troubles, the Supreme Court and the fate of democracy. While those are all technically distinct subjects, I think our conversation shows that they’re really all one thread.
The GOP’s ‘horrors of socialism’ resolution was bait. Dems took it.
House Republicans introduced a measure this week calling for Congress to condemn “the horrors of socialism.” It was bait. And most Democrats took it. The 109 Democrats who joined every Republican in the House to vote in favor of the nonbinding resolution lent their voice to the initiative, but their support will have no tangible effect on policy. Still, it is a victory for the GOP, which has succeeded in a strategic effort to jam a wedge into the Democratic caucus, further stigmatize the left, and cook up some cynical ads for the next election cycle.
Why Trump's 2024 campaign is anything but normal
Democrats won’t stand for Matt Gaetz's phony Pledge of Allegiance performance
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., wasn’t amused by GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz’s phony performance of patriotism Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee meeting to discuss rules for the current Congress. Gaetz is an election denier who backed Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the 2020 election. He voted to overturn...
Ilhan Omar’s committee removal was a long time coming
House Republicans voted Thursday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the influential Foreign Affairs Committee. Surveying the Democratic reaction to the vote, you could be forgiven for assuming Republicans had set a dangerous precedent and exposed their inherent racism. But the truth is that Omar deserved to go and that the process that produced that outcome has become an unremarkable one.
Here’s another way Trump can be held accountable — in his civil case
It’s an understatement that politicians don’t always suffer consequences when they contradict themselves. But a letter this week from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office in her civil fraud probe reminds us that legal proceedings can be different. Specifically, the AG’s office has signaled that it...
Why Tom Fitton's misguided advice to Trump matters
On Thursday, Tom Fitton, the president of conservative activist group Judicial Watch and an informal adviser to former President Donald Trump, was seen by NBC News entering a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. That courthouse is where the grand juries under special counsel Jack Smith’s purview meet — and at...
Dems sound alarm over Capitol security under GOP
New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater and former CIA Director John Brennan discuss with Nicolle Wallace how House Democrats have expressed concern about the safety and security of the State of the Union after Republicans failed to pass a provision that banned firearms in hearing and committee rooms. Feb. 2, 2023.
Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable
The family of Tyre Nichols celebrated his life Wednesday as thousands poured into the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church for his funeral. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at the service, and he joins Morning Joe to share his thoughts.Feb. 2, 2023.
Trump denial: After 2022 humiliation, RNC doubles down on big lie, MAGA losers
After the red ripple in the 2022 midterms and Trump's losing streak with election deniers, The Republican National Committee is doubling down on Trump's false "rigged elections" claims. The Washington Post obtaining an RNC report on forming a “National Election Integrity Team." MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this and how the RNC chief took a call with the coup mastermind and Trump. Melber adds this new team is “another place to launder discredited lies for the loser of the last election.”Feb. 2, 2023.
Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee
Rep. Stacey Plaskett has been appointed as the top Democrat on the GOP’s new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Republicans have tried to make comparisons to the Church Committee, one of the most well-respected and influential committees in the history of Congress. But critics – including former aides who worked on the Church Committee – say it isn’t so. “What they’re interested in doing is chasing down rainbow conspiracies and far right fearmongering to their base,” Plaskett tells Ali Velshi. Democrats have the responsibility to be “the truth squad,” says Rep. Plaskett.Feb. 4, 2023.
The Trump effect: McCarthy’s 'Seinfeld' Congress about nothing roasted for ‘spectacularly slow’ start
Speaker McCarthy’s off to a challenging start following the bruising race for the gavel. The GOP ran on inflation, but begins House hearings with brawls and “culture wars” also focusing their attention on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. BBC News’ Katty Kay and Political Strategist Sam Rodriguez join Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Feb. 3, 2023.
Mitch McConnell boots Rick Scott from key committee
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pulled rival Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., from the Senate Commerce Committee. Sen. Scott said he learned of the move in a text message. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 2, 2023.
