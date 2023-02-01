Read full article on original website
mhwmag.com
February Gordon Report a new series: “You Can’t Click for Brains”
This new series explores the consequences of failing to recognize that maintaining and advancing computer technology is dependent upon raising the education and skill levels of more Americans. The widespread illusion that your electronic device provides all the data or answers you will ever need is causing many to question the value of obtaining a good education, when, in fact, it is human intelligence that produces technological innovation. If education falters, so eventually will technology.
mhwmag.com
Flight Systems celebrates 55th anniversary
Flight Systems Industrial Products (FSIP) Flight Systems Industrial Products (FSIP) established in 1968, celebrates its 55th anniversary. In the early years, FSIP designed and manufactured aviation electronics for aircraft and runways. Today, they are recognized for electronic manufacturing, remanufacturing, electrification design, and being a distribution channel offering solutions for battery equipment. The products offered serve numerous markets including material handling, golf cars, ATVs/UTVs, mining, boating, cleaning, go-karting, ground support equipment, and more.
