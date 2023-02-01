Read full article on original website
biopharmadive.com
Karuna, hoping to find new brain drugs, buys up a shuttering biotech’s pipeline
Karuna Therapeutics is potentially betting hundreds of millions of dollars on the idea that a shuttering drugmaker’s experimental medicines for kidney diseases could become useful treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Through a deal announced Thursday, Karuna will get an exclusive global license to develop, manufacture and market these...
biopharmadive.com
Biotech startup Structure pulls off rare IPO, raising $161M
In one of the biotechnology sector’s first initial public offerings this year, Structure Therapeutics said Thursday it raised $161 million in an upsized IPO. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Structure sold 10.74 million American depositary shares for $15 each. It’s the largest biotech IPO in months, according to data from BioPharma Dive. The company’s shares will start trading Friday on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol GPCR.
Quartz
Pfizer is expecting its covid windfall to end in 2023
Before 2020, vaccines would hardly bring riches to their makers. Then covid happened, and for the pharmaceutical companies that came up with vaccines against it, in particular Pfizer and Moderna, it was a bonanza. Billions of people globally needed one—no, two; actually, three; or four!—shots. Governments, especially wealthy ones, placed big orders, buying upfront many more vaccines than their populations needed.
biopharmadive.com
COVID-19 vaccine maker Medicago to close down
Mitsubishi Chemical Group on Friday said it is shutting down Medicago, a Canadian subsidiary that worked with GSK to successfully develop a COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement, Mitsubishi, Medicago’s sole shareholder, said that it has cut off investment in the company and will wind it down. Though Medicago won approval of its shot in Canada last February, Mitsubishi felt the challenge of ramping up production and selling it wasn’t worth the additional investment.
Bay Area tech layoff tracker: Which companies have ordered staff cuts in 2023?
(KRON) — The tech wave brought on by the pandemic continues to ebb as more Bay Area-based companies order layoffs. Countless companies across the U.S. have ordered layoffs including high-profile tech companies such as Twitter, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon. With the first month of 2023 behind us, companies continue to announce staffing cuts in and […]
Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
Short-seller Jim Chanos warns Tesla bulls the good times are over—permanently
The investor who made a name on Wall Street shorting Enron believes Tesla could see its earnings per share this year nearly cut in half.
biopharmadive.com
Lilly reports fast sales for new diabetes drug
Sales of Eli Lilly’s new diabetes drug Mounjaro grew strongly in the final quarter of 2022, the company reported Thursday, challenging the market position of competing medicines from rival Novo Nordisk. Fourth quarter sales totaled $279 million, bringing the total for 2022 to $483 million following the drug’s June...
