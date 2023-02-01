ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

biopharmadive.com

Karuna, hoping to find new brain drugs, buys up a shuttering biotech’s pipeline

Karuna Therapeutics is potentially betting hundreds of millions of dollars on the idea that a shuttering drugmaker’s experimental medicines for kidney diseases could become useful treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Through a deal announced Thursday, Karuna will get an exclusive global license to develop, manufacture and market these...
biopharmadive.com

Biotech startup Structure pulls off rare IPO, raising $161M

In one of the biotechnology sector’s first initial public offerings this year, Structure Therapeutics said Thursday it raised $161 million in an upsized IPO. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Structure sold 10.74 million American depositary shares for $15 each. It’s the largest biotech IPO in months, according to data from BioPharma Dive. The company’s shares will start trading Friday on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol GPCR.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Quartz

Pfizer is expecting its covid windfall to end in 2023

Before 2020, vaccines would hardly bring riches to their makers. Then covid happened, and for the pharmaceutical companies that came up with vaccines against it, in particular Pfizer and Moderna, it was a bonanza. Billions of people globally needed one—no, two; actually, three; or four!—shots. Governments, especially wealthy ones, placed big orders, buying upfront many more vaccines than their populations needed.
biopharmadive.com

COVID-19 vaccine maker Medicago to close down

Mitsubishi Chemical Group on Friday said it is shutting down Medicago, a Canadian subsidiary that worked with GSK to successfully develop a COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement, Mitsubishi, Medicago’s sole shareholder, said that it has cut off investment in the company and will wind it down. Though Medicago won approval of its shot in Canada last February, Mitsubishi felt the challenge of ramping up production and selling it wasn’t worth the additional investment.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
Motley Fool

4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale

Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

Abbott didn't have a great year in 2022, but its dividend looks as attractive as ever. AbbVie offers a high dividend yield and is poised to quickly return to growth after the loss of exclusivity of Humira. Johnson & Johnson should enjoy a boost in 2023 from the spin-off of...
Motley Fool

1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential

Tractor Supply’s net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
biopharmadive.com

Lilly reports fast sales for new diabetes drug

Sales of Eli Lilly’s new diabetes drug Mounjaro grew strongly in the final quarter of 2022, the company reported Thursday, challenging the market position of competing medicines from rival Novo Nordisk. Fourth quarter sales totaled $279 million, bringing the total for 2022 to $483 million following the drug’s June...

