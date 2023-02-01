Read full article on original website
Many Threads, One Fabric: Vol. 7 – Maria
Unlike many Berks County locals, Maria experiences Reading as a safe haven. It is a place where she can walk about, engage with others, volunteer her time and – most importantly – enjoy a sense of safety and freedom. It was November 2021 when Maria made the difficult...
Jeanette DeAngelo 2-2-23
Robin Costenbader-Jacobson sits down for a chat with Jeanette DeAngelo, President of Reading Civic Theatre, on Greater Reading Public Eye. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love,...
Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading
Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
BCTV Welcomes 2023 Spring Interns
Berks Community Television (BCTV) is excited to introduce Daniela Silva, Steven Pastore, and Jeremiah Kemmerling as BCTV’s Spring 2023 interns. Pastore hails from Chester Springs and is a senior at Kutztown University, studying Cinema Television Media. He joined BCTV after learning about internship opportunities through the University’s internship listings, aligning with his goal to one day launch his own production company.
Longmire-Avital to Headline Albright College Empowering Voices Day
Invitation: Q&A on how to fight back against misinformation in Pa. Following a campus breakfast, Buffie Longmire-Avital, Ph.D., will share a keynote titled “What you say, and what I hear! Communication and sustainability in a diverse community” for Albright College’s spring 2023 Empowering Voices Day, Fri., March 3, 9 a.m., in the college’s McMillan Center, south lounge. Empowering Albright Voices day is filled with panels and activities that bring awareness to relevant social topics. All Empowering Albright Voices events are free and open to the public.
Berks Perspectives 2-2-23
A roundup and opinions on the week’s news and current events – from Groundhog Day predictions to the debt ceiling debate – with panelists Fred Levering, Ruth Martelli, Fred Opalinski, Martha Richardson, and John Forester on Berks Perspectives. From the program: Berks Perspectives.
New Member & Update 2-1-23
GRACT Board Chairperson Pat Perfect and host Tara Sands, Fleetwood Community Theater’s VP, and Artistic Director, provide an update on the organization of local community theaters on Greater Reading ACT-UP. From the program: Greater Reading ACT-UP.
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 2-2-23
The Berks County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Berks Alum Parlays Communication Degree Into Award-Winning Career In Insurance
Penn State Berks alumna Britany LaManna, who earned a degree in communication arts and sciences in 2012, has parlayed the knowledge and skills she acquired at the college into a successful career in the insurance industry. She was recognized as a “Rising Star” in the field by Insurance Business America...
Lehigh Valley Winery Strikes California Gold
Stony Run Winery recently received recognition on the world stage at the 2022 San Francisco International Wine Competition (SFIWC), one of the largest and longest running wine competitions in the world. Stony Run’s Estate Viognier won gold while their Estate Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and Chardonnay Reserve won silver medals.
Berks Professional Sports, Inc. Announces Thomas “Goose” Gosselin as WPSL Head Coach
Gosselin tapped to lead inaugural year of Reading United’s women’s team. Reading United A.C. is excited to announce Thomas “Goose” Gosselin as the new Head Coach for the inaugural season of Reading United Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team. With extensive experience in coaching women’s soccer and a passion for the sport, Gosselin is well equipped to lead the team to its first successful year.
James F. L. Carroll’s New Works at the New Arts Gallery 2-3-23
Joe Beddell talks with artist James F. L. Carroll, Artistic Director and founder of the New Arts Program (NAP) in Kutztown PA., about his current exhibition at the New Arts Gallery entitled, ‘New Works,’ on New Arts Alive. From the program: New Arts Alive.
