After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
New Zealand pilot taken hostage in Indonesia - Papuan rebel group
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Separatist fighters in Indonesia's Papua region have taken a New Zealand pilot hostage after setting a small commercial plane alight when it landed in a remote highland area on Tuesday, a pro-independence group said in a statement. A police spokesperson in Papua province, Ignatius Benny Adi Prabowo,...
Southwest CEO Jordan finds himself in eye of storm after airline's holiday debacle
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Co's CEO, faces the biggest challenge yet in his 35-year career at the airline that has built a customer-friendly reputation. After a high-profile systems meltdown in late December that left thousands of U.S. passengers stranded and fuming, Jordan must guide the airline's...
Maersk unveils disappointing full-year income guidance
Investing.com -- AP Moeller-Maersk A/S (CSE:MAERSKb) has delivered lower-than-expected annual income guidance, citing an easing in a pandemic-era boom in demand for goods and expectations for sluggish global growth in 2023. The Danish shipping firm now sees full-year underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the range of...
Japan's Subaru cuts annual output target as chip shortage drags on
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru (OTC:FUJHY) Corp slashed its annual output target by nearly 10% on Wednesday amid ongoing fallout from a semiconductor shortage that continues to hamper automakers around the world. The carmaker said the shortages were most acute among parts for immediate delivery in the spot market and...
Equinor jumps, Total edges lower on 4Q results
Investing.com -- TotalEnergies (EPA:TTEF) stock edged lower in Paris on Wednesday while Norwegian rival Equinor (OL:EQNR) soared in Oslo after the two giants added to a growing list of record profits for integrated oil and gas companies. The French major reported adjusted net income of $36.2 billion while Equinor generated...
Iceland's central bank raises key rate as inflation outlook worsens
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank raised its key policy interest rate by half a percentage point to 6.5% on Wednesday, its first rate hike in 2023, and warned of further monetary tightening to bring down inflation, which has anchored itself in the economy. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee...
ECB to zero in on soured loans this year as economy slows
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank supervisors will zero in on bad loans this year after finding that some euro zone banks had set too little money aside for them or were slow in recognising the problem, the ECB said on Wednesday. Presenting its annual review of the sector, the ECB...
European shares hit nine month high, dollar wobbles after Powell remarks
LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares jumped and most currencies rose against the dollar on Wednesday as investors discerned a dovish tone in comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, though a policy tweak by the ECB meant European bonds sat out the rally. MSCI's world share index rose 0.3%, heading...
Shuttered South African airline Comair sues Boeing over 737 MAX purchases
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A shuttered South African airline sued Boeing (NYSE:BA) Co for fraud over its agreement to buy eight 737 MAX planes and seeks damages of at least $83 million. Boeing "placed profits over safety and led with a plan of deception," Comair's suit filed Monday in U.S. District...
Boeing confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India
© Reuters. Boeing (BA) confirms it will cut 2,000 admin jobs, outsource some to India. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) confirmed media reports that it is set to cut around 2,000 admin jobs this year. The restructuring will take place in the finance and human resources divisions through a combination of attrition and layoffs.
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
Equinor shares soar on record 2022 profit, Q4 beat
OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor on Wednesday posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit for 2022, more than double its previous high, as gas prices soared and fourth-quarter results beat expectations, boosting its share price by 7%. The Norwegian oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax and interest for...
U.S. firms in Taiwan making 'contingency' plans amid China tensions
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Almost half of companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taiwan are revising or plan to revise their business continuity plans amid tensions with China, while a growing number reported being impacted by those strains. China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory,...
Asian stocks slammed by U.S.-China tensions, Fed jitters
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid fears of worsening Sino-U.S. relations after the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while markets also reassessed their outlook on U.S. monetary policy following strong payrolls data. Chinese markets were among the worst performers for the day, with...
Big stimulus unlikely as China considers steps to support consumers-sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's policymakers plan to show more support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said. In recent weeks, top policymakers have repeatedly signalled their...
Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
