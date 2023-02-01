Read full article on original website
Related
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation receives large donation for new elementary school
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation announced a noteworthy donation from the University of Texas women's basketball team Thursday. The organization received $42,706 as a donation toward building a new elementary school in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.
KSAT 12
1 killed, 2 injured in pipeline explosion in Pearsall
PEARSALL, Texas – An explosion in Pearsall has left one person dead and two others injured, a federal official said. According to an email from Juan J. Rodriguez of the US Department of Labor, the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t indicate where. The injured were...
news4sanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
news4sanantonio.com
Human smugglers arrested after leading Texas DPS in high-speed chase in Zavala County
A dangerous highspeed chase in Zavala County had DPS troopers reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. When troopers attempted to pull over a Dodge Ram on US-57, the vehicle stopped and at least nine passengers leapt out and fled into the woods. The driver kept going, leading law enforcement...
Comments / 0