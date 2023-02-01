ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Does the Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans convince WR Brandin Cooks the rebuild is over?

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2DJY_0kYyk00W00

Brandin Cooks does not want to be a part of another rebuild.

The former New Orleans Saints 2014 first-round pick has at least earned the right to express his displeasure with being surrounded by losing football. Cooks has been on the Texans’ double-digit losing teams, all three of them, since 2020. The 5-10, 183-pound wideout went from competing for Super Bowls with the Los Angeles Rams to being terrible enough to brush against the No. 1 overall pick in the ensuing draft.

It isn’t like Cooks was lost in the wash either; he may have been the only good thing Houston had going. While the team struggled to win more than four games, Cooks posted 1,000-yard receiving seasons in two of his three seasons with Houston.

Cooks will be 30 years old on Sept. 25, a few games into his 10th NFL season. If the former Oregon State product is going to beat Father Time off the line for a chance to win a Super Bowl, he can’t be associated with another lost season as a franchise stumbles out of perdition.

What if the DeMeco Ryans hire changed things?

The Texans have a strong offensive line with tackles Tytus Howard, Laremy Tunsil, and guard Kenyon Green. They opened up running lanes for rookie Dameon Pierce, who tallied 939 through his first 13 games before an ankle injury summarily ended his season. Even Pierce alone is a point of optimism for the offense. All the Texans need is a quarterback, and the No. 2 overall pick will certainly go for the position. April will merely reveal whether it is Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Ryans led the San Francisco 49ers to a first place finish in points allowed and second place finish in total defense in 2022. The year before, Ryans’ first season as defensive coordinator, saw San Francisco finish tied for ninth and sixth in those respective categories.

Houston also has 12 draft picks upcoming with six in the top-103 overall. The Texans will be adding munitions, and they will have instant firepower if they can determine how to spend their $37.1 million in salary cap space — fifth-most in the NFL — wisely.

The Texans may be on their third coach in as many seasons, but it just feels differently this time.

Cooks has the gravitas to voice his displeasure with the organization given he spent part of his prime with futile offenses. Leaving Houston would be understandable. However, it may be worth a second look as to whether the Texans are truly still in rebuilding mode with Ryans.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

J.J. Watt back to Houston? Social media creates buzz after Houston Texans respond to former Texans star wearing ‘H-Town’ hoodie

HOUSTON – J.J. Watt may look like he’s enjoying his retirement from the NFL, but his latest tweet may possibly drop a hint. In a photo he tweeted on Thursday, Watt is seen lifting weights while wearing an “H-Town” hoodie and a Chicago Red Stars beanie hat. His latest Instagram story showed the same photo, but it also included the hashtag “#DeMecoDay.”
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three reasons Tommy Rees leaving Notre Dame isn’t too concerning

It has happened. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is leaving Notre Dame for greener grass at Alabama. It seems like what Nick Saban wants, Nick Saban gets. Even though Marcus Freeman is losing his play-calling leader on offense, there shouldn’t be too many concerns over Rees leaving. Obviously, Rees rubbed some people the wrong way, me included, with his public tirades during games.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Deadspin

Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith

Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
HOUSTON, TX
sportszion.com

‘I didn’t feel safe’ 49ers captain Fred Warner’s wife reveals she was harassed by Eagles fans claims to ‘never again’ visit Lincoln field

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, recently shared her experience of attending the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a TikTok video on Wednesday, Sydney recounted her experience of being berated by an intoxicated Eagles fan while she was minding her own business getting something to eat.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news

Despite his age, Mack Brown has no plans of stepping away from the game of college football anytime soon. That become increasingly clear Thursday when North Carolina extended Brown’s contract. The program announced that they agreed with Brown on a one-year extension, while the length of his contract remains five years, now through January 2028. Read more... The post College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

Report: CBS Tried 'Intervention' With Tony Romo Prior to Season

It wasn't long ago that Tony Romo was the toast of the broadcasting world, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback immediately receiving praise from viewers after replacing Phil Simms on CBS' top NFL broadcasting team. Lately, however, Romo seems to have fallen out of favor. And that hasn't been ...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy