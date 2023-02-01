Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland NewsMilwaukee, WI
Related
Wisconsin P.A. Announcer Let Fans Have It At High School Basketball Game
We have all heard stories about how referees are few and far between these days because they are sick and tired of the abuse they get from fans, coaches, and players. If you are a professional referee that is different but at a high school level sometimes it is strictly on a volunteer basis or for very little pay.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
radioplusinfo.com
2-3-23 fdl county high speed chase
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started about 9pm Wednesday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on northbound Interstate 41 near Church Road. The chase ended shortly after the vehicle exited 41 at Hickory Street in the city of Fond du Lac and the driver, a 25 year old Milwaukee man was arrested at gunpoint.
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
CBS 58
No bad sauce between Bayview pizzeria and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A popular pizzeria in Bayview is in the spotlight after a less than glowing review on social media. Monday, Jan 31, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy stopped by Classic Slice, but it was closed for its employee party. Portnoy took his frustration out on the restaurant...
ozaukeepress.com
Man was taking car for repairs when it burst into flames in Port
Owner of 2006 Lincoln Town Car says vehicle died, he pulled over and 'all I could do is get out'. Flames engulfed a 2006 Lincoln Town Car on Grand Avenue in Port Washington Tuesday. The owner of the vehicle said he was taking it to be repaired when it stalled, he pulled over and it caught fire. Photo by Christine Mueller.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
radioplusinfo.com
2-4-23 fdl business legend dies
Longtime Fond du Lac businessman, entrepreneur, and professional philanthropist Donald Jones has died. He was 79. Jones is known to Fond du Lac area residents as the former owner of a radio station (KFIZ) and founder of a cable television company serving hundreds of thousands of customers in the midwest. Jones also mentored young entrepreneurs and invested in several new companies. Two years ago he was the keynote speaker at the Leadership Fond du Lac annual completion ceremony. Jones said he was proud of the young community leaders who are “stepping up to make Fond du Lac a better place to live and work.” His business life was detailed in a Harvard Business School case study that became part of the school’s curriculum. In Fond du Lac Jones donated to many causes and organizations including the Blue Line Family Ice Center and property for the new Fond du Lac High School. Longtime friend and former business partner Steve Peterson will be a guest on AM 1170s Between the Lines program with WFDL news director Greg Stensland at 9:30am Monday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
City of Pewaukee mayor supports Milwaukee-Madison Amtrak route
CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A new Amtrak passenger route is being discussed. The potential route intended to expand on Amtrak’s Hiawatha Line from Chicago to Milwaukee could include the cities of Madison, Pewaukee and Watertown. In June of 2022, the three cities expressed interest to the Federal Railroad...
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum
KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, man wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on Friday, Feb. 3. It happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Appleton Avenue. Police said the man fled with the merchandise after activating the audible theft alarms.
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington Area Schools threat suspect previously expelled: complaint
Kyle Johnson, 28, of Burlington, is charged in connection with a threat involving Burlington Area Schools posted to social media. Prosecutors say he was expelled from the district 10 years ago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Watertown school threat, police question 2 kids
WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown police questioned two juveniles regarding concerning Snapchat messages being sent to Watertown Unified School District students on Friday, Feb. 3. The incident was reported to the police, and the exchange of messages was investigated. Officers noted that references to possible school violence were made. Police determined...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
WISN
School district apologizes for the word 'colored' posted over drinking fountain
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School District is apologizing to families following a student project this week. At the start of Black History Month, students at Milwaukee School of Languages found the word 'colored' posted on a wall over a drinking fountain. "I was shocked, like, this (is) not at...
Comments / 0