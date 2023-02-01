ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
CALEDONIA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson

February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
HARTFORD, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-3-23 fdl county high speed chase

Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started about 9pm Wednesday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on northbound Interstate 41 near Church Road. The chase ended shortly after the vehicle exited 41 at Hickory Street in the city of Fond du Lac and the driver, a 25 year old Milwaukee man was arrested at gunpoint.
FOND DU LAC, WI
B105

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Man was taking car for repairs when it burst into flames in Port

Owner of 2006 Lincoln Town Car says vehicle died, he pulled over and 'all I could do is get out'. Flames engulfed a 2006 Lincoln Town Car on Grand Avenue in Port Washington Tuesday. The owner of the vehicle said he was taking it to be repaired when it stalled, he pulled over and it caught fire. Photo by Christine Mueller.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-4-23 fdl business legend dies

Longtime Fond du Lac businessman, entrepreneur, and professional philanthropist Donald Jones has died. He was 79. Jones is known to Fond du Lac area residents as the former owner of a radio station (KFIZ) and founder of a cable television company serving hundreds of thousands of customers in the midwest. Jones also mentored young entrepreneurs and invested in several new companies. Two years ago he was the keynote speaker at the Leadership Fond du Lac annual completion ceremony. Jones said he was proud of the young community leaders who are “stepping up to make Fond du Lac a better place to live and work.” His business life was detailed in a Harvard Business School case study that became part of the school’s curriculum. In Fond du Lac Jones donated to many causes and organizations including the Blue Line Family Ice Center and property for the new Fond du Lac High School. Longtime friend and former business partner Steve Peterson will be a guest on AM 1170s Between the Lines program with WFDL news director Greg Stensland at 9:30am Monday.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

City of Pewaukee mayor supports Milwaukee-Madison Amtrak route

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A new Amtrak passenger route is being discussed. The potential route intended to expand on Amtrak’s Hiawatha Line from Chicago to Milwaukee could include the cities of Madison, Pewaukee and Watertown. In June of 2022, the three cities expressed interest to the Federal Railroad...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
KEWASKUM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, man wanted

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on Friday, Feb. 3. It happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Appleton Avenue. Police said the man fled with the merchandise after activating the audible theft alarms.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Watertown school threat, police question 2 kids

WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown police questioned two juveniles regarding concerning Snapchat messages being sent to Watertown Unified School District students on Friday, Feb. 3. The incident was reported to the police, and the exchange of messages was investigated. Officers noted that references to possible school violence were made. Police determined...
WATERTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy