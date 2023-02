County supervisor who was injured in blast was working on washing machine near a closet where shell reloading supplies were stored, chief says. An Ozaukee County supervisor suffered second degree burns on Monday when a supply of gunpowder he keeps in his basement exploded, severely damaging his Grafton house, blowing out its windows and causing first responders to block of the neighborhood for six hours, according to authorities.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO