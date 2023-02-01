Read full article on original website
New Online Sports Betting Bill Introduced In Georgia Senate
Georgia lawmakers are once again attempting to regulate sports betting with a new bill. SB 57 would see online sportsbooks in Georgia without the need for a constitutional amendment. Up to 18 mobile betting licenses would be allowed and the measure would establish the “Georgia Sports Betting Commission.” Could this finally lead to mobile sports betting apps going live in the Peach State?
