4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Midwest Slice Of Life - Friday Frozen Pizza - This Week: Butch’s Pizza
This week we start out with a locally owned and produced Pizza, Butch’s Pizza!. I got the three meat pizza, which is topped with sausage, Canadian bacon and pepperoni! Butch’s is a Peoria favorite frozen pizza and this episode drives that point home!. And if you can, please...
wcbu.org
How the Peoria trio Grey Governors found their eclectic, heavy rock sound
The Grey Governors’ eclectic and heavy rock sound brings together a wide palette of influences, ranging from progressive rock to blues, and even classical music. The Peoria-based group was formed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when keyboardist Sydney Meuth moved back home, and was invited to play music with her brother and guitarist Jack Meuth and drummer Jonas Rowell.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Central Illinois Proud
JK Williams Distilling to close Peoria location after losing lease
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An embattled history of a local distillery continues as JK Williams Distilling will close its doors yet again. The company posted on Facebook Friday morning that JK Williams has lost its lease on the building at 8635 N. Industrial Road in Peoria. The tasting room’s...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sam Kinison
Technically this should be called, “Meanwhile, Back In East Peoria’s Past,” because the subject of this week’s backward glancing post, Sam Kinison grew up in East Peoria. But Kinison usually just said he was from Peoria. Kinison’s father was a preacher and they moved to East...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the following events happening in Bloomington-Normal:. Downtown Bloomington has been hosting the Tour de Chocolat since 2005. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Several shops and businesses will be staying open late to offer chocolates and...
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois
The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
A Baker’s Dozen - 13 Cookies In 13 Months - February, 2023 - Cookie Number One @: Trefzger’s Bakery
—— 13 Cookies In 13 Months - February, 2023 - Cookie Number One @: Trefzger’s Bakery. Here’s Martha Huebner, who runs and owns Trefzger’s Bakery along with her husband Jeff. Always wonderful to see her smiling face!. What I’m going to do on the tour is...
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
1470 WMBD
Amazon facility opens in North Pekin next Thursday
NORTH PEKIN, Ill. — One of the nation’s largest online retailers – Amazon – is set to open a new fulfillment center in North Pekin on Feb. 9, creating more than 200 jobs. The Amazon facility, located at 1961 Edgewater Drive, will distribute incoming and outgoing...
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes move-outs surrounded by confusion
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The past few months have been stressful and confusing for Rebecca Billings and her husband, who are being forced to move out of their East Bluff home of four years by property manager Darwin Homes. Darwin Homes marked Jan. 31 as the day for residents...
25newsnow.com
Amazon to open in North Pekin next week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the nation’s largest online retailers - Amazon - will open a fulfillment center in North Pekin on Feb. 9, creating more than 200 jobs, according to local economic development leaders. The fulfillment center serves as a distributor for packages coming in and...
25newsnow.com
SNAP benefit cuts impact families
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Illinois’ COVID-19 SNAP benefits will end Feb. 28, several local food banks said families will need to tighten grocery budgets. The federal government rolled out a second monthly payment to help families pay for groceries in March 2020, but the funds will be diverted to the 2024 summer feeding program.
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
wcbu.org
Peoria was a dangerous place to be an abolitionist in the antebellum days
Illinois was a free state in the decades before the American Civil War, but that doesn't mean it was always friendly to anti-slavery sentiment. Minister and newspaper publisher Elijah Lovejoy was murdered in Alton in 1837 for his abolitionist beliefs. Things weren't always easy in Central Illinois, either. "Moses Pettingill...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
Central Illinois Proud
Two organizations working to lower your carbon footprint
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a local program that’s working to make people think twice about throwing out old clothing. “Fix it Friday is a program that was created by the department of fashion merchandising and design at ISU and our office of sustainability. Their goal is to make minor repairs on clothing to keep them out of landfills,” said Jeri Biggs, a professor at Illinois State University.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A house fire did serious damage to a home late Thursday morning in the West Bluff area. Peoria firefighters say it appears a cigarette butt may have started the blaze around 10:45 a.m. at a home near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Firefighters say they saw...
