In 2013, a Senegalese woman travelled 150 miles from Paris to a seaside town in the Pas-de-Calais department of France, breastfed her baby on the beach, and left her to drown as the tide came in. What became known as “l’affaire Fabienne Kabou” soon gripped the country, including documentarian Alice Diop, who first learned of the case when she saw Kabou’s picture in Le Monde, captured on CCTV at the Gare du Nord with her baby just hours before she abandoned her.

1 DAY AGO