The occasion calls for a special event, and 888poker has definitely risen up to it. Fans should pay close attention to the channel as the celebration nears. The tournament will be held on February 4 at 20:30 GMT, so make sure you’re tuned in to the YouTube channel for more details on how to enter. Players will be given the option to earn free money with a share of the $5,000, and it’s all because of the 100,000 subscriber milestone. The password for the freeroll will be exclusively shared in the channel’s “Community” tab.

2 DAYS AGO