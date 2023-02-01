Read full article on original website
Related
Government to Review £50m Charity Lottery Annual Sales Cap
A third-sector push to see the charity lottery limits in the UK removed may bear fruit after the government agreed to consider a review of the limit. An open letter signed by 103 charity leaders at third-sector organizations swayed the government’s view and the minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Paul Scully, agreed to meet with charity lottery operations to discuss changes to the cap on annual lottery fundraising.
Playstudios Appoints Industry Vet Mickey Sonnino Global COO
The Tel Aviv-located creator of the iconic Tetris mobile app and other popular mobile games has used the voice of founder and chief executive officer Andrew Pascal to make the announcement. Sonnino to Manage Playstudios’ Global Operations. Sonnino will report directly to Pascal and join a global management team...
$5K Freeroll by 888poker to Celebrate 100K YouTube Subscribers
The occasion calls for a special event, and 888poker has definitely risen up to it. Fans should pay close attention to the channel as the celebration nears. The tournament will be held on February 4 at 20:30 GMT, so make sure you’re tuned in to the YouTube channel for more details on how to enter. Players will be given the option to earn free money with a share of the $5,000, and it’s all because of the 100,000 subscriber milestone. The password for the freeroll will be exclusively shared in the channel’s “Community” tab.
Konami Group Reports 5.5% Group-Wide Revenue Increase through December 2022
The company that caters to the needs of digital and entertainment markets in Asia, Europe, and South America has recorded a group-wide revenue of JPY226.9 billion ($1.76 billion) through December 2022. Its Gaming and Systems segment has also generated the most significant year-on-year growth, reaching JPY27.86 billion ($216 million) during the same period.
Better Collective Buys 5% Stake in Catena Media
The news was reported in a very short press release from Better Collective stating that the company is satisfied with its investment and does not wish to comment on it any further. The Start of a Collaboration Between Fierce Rivals. It is interesting to see how the two companies will...
Genius Sports Receives 12-Month Vendor License in Massachusetts
The Bay State has approved the company as an official supplier of products in the newly-regulated sports gambling market. This will help Genius Sports establish its cutting-edge products and operations in yet another US state, but also help bolster the local sports betting ecosystem at the same time. Everyone Stands...
Betsson Confirms Support for UN Global Compact Initiative
Announced Thursday, the company joins a growing roster of organizations around the globe that have already shown support for the initiative. Per the new collaboration, Betsson will embed ten principles from the Global Compact into its operations. The changes are going to affect the company’s policies related to anti-corruption, labor, environment, HR, as well as other strategic operations.
ComplianceOne’s Jeremie Kanter: “Regulators’ Expectations Have Shifted’
Jeremie Kanter recently joined ComplianceOne Group as a member of the board and head of its Diligence in Gaming division, where he oversees regulatory and operational compliance. We caught up with him to discuss the fast-changing regulatory landscape. Q: You joined ComplianceOne Group recently. How have your first few weeks...
DraftKings Lays Off 3.5% of Its Global Workforce
DraftKings has joined FedEx and Rivian Automotive in announcing job cuts, aligning with a growing trend among US corporations. The company announced the move aims to boost efficiency and will affect about 140 jobs. A Major Portion of the Job Cuts Are in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The...
Jelly Joins Pariplay’s Ignite Program
Pariplay, a content provider owned by the global iGaming company NeoGames, has entered a new partnership arrangement with Jelly Entertainment, a developer of engaging gaming titles. As per the deal, Jelly’s content will be added to the Pariplay Ignite program. Pariplay Welcomes Jelly to Ignite. Ignite is Pariplay’s aggregation...
PAGCOR Poised to Return to Pre-Pandemic Results, Says CEO
Commenting on the latest results, PAGCOR chairman and chief executive, Alejandro Tengco, suggested that the gambling industry in the country could see a return to its pre-pandemic levels before long, and possibly this or next year, although no specificity on the timeline was offered. The Worst Is Behind, Economic Boon...
RubyPlay Creates Bespoke Slot for Holland Casino Online
This is the latest expansion for the company in the Dutch iGaming market, and it’s one of the first bespoke experiences that RubyPlay has developed for a partner operator in the Netherlands. Holland Casino Online is a prominent Dutch operator that has been able to quickly transition to the digital gaming landscape, bringing worthwhile opportunities along the way.
BetMakers Forgoes Matt Tripp Compensation Package
As reported by the Financial Review, the company decided against a possible payment of a compensation of AU$ 7 million ($5 million) for the famous gaming entrepreneur. BetMakers explained that the canceled bonus payment comes after Tripp did not deliver a “transformational deal” for the company. Considering the hefty compensation, the deal, reportedly was a condition for receiving the bonus payment.
MeridianBet’s Empty Bet Revolutionizes Traditional Betting
The new betting offering called Empty Bet sets MeridianBet Group apart and helps it establish a distinct position in the markets where it operates. MeridianBet presents a rare betting experience with its innovative product, Empty Bet. It opens the door for patrons to place wagers on any human interaction event, from sports to politics, entertainment and beyond.
Oddin.gg Supplies QTech with Its Full Portfolio
Oddin.gg, a leading esports betting business-to-business provider, has agreed to provide QTech Games with its full suite of esports solutions. Oddin.gg Powers QTech with Esports Betting Solutions. Under the agreement, the leading gaming distributor for Asia will receive access to Oddin’s esports odds feeds, iFrame solution, esports-optimized UX and risk...
Hub88 Innovates with HubWallet
Platform provider Hub88 unveiled HubWallet, a proprietary payment solution that leverages the company’s robust back office. The new product is expected to make payments easier, safer and more intuitive. Hub88 Launches In-House Payment Solution. Hub88 is best known for aggregating iGaming content, which makes the launch of HubWallet an...
Wazdan-Play North Partnership Inked in 2022 Is Growing Strong
After announcing it would expand its presence in Europe by signing a partnership deal with Play North last year, the provider that is leading the way in innovation in casino game development has returned with fresh updates. Wazdan Celebrates “Successful Partnership” with Play North. The multi-brand agreement signed...
GiG to Support Casino Time’s iGaming Bid
Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), an iGaming company offering cloud-based product and platform services and performance marketing to its B2B partners, announced that it has completed an Ontario-oriented agreement with the local operator Casino Time. GiG Pens Deal. The completion of this deal follows a Head of Terms agreement announced on...
Evolution Posts 36% Increase in Operating Revenues for 2022
The new report reveals that the company’s operating revenues in 2022 hit €1,456,737 ($1.6 million) representing strong growth of 36% when compared to the €1.07 million ($1.2 million) result from 2021. Providing a breakdown, Evolution’s new report revealed that EBITDA for the period hit €1 million ($1.1 million), up by 37.3% from the €734,650 ($803,500) reported for the corresponding period the previous year.
Kaizen Gaming Inks New Partnership with Greco
The terms of the new deal, announced Friday, see Kaizen Gaming tap into Greco’s leading gameplay risk engine platform. Per the new collaboration, Kaizen Gaming will leverage the cutting-edge solution to boost its player management. At the same time, the company will benefit from boosting the trust in its online operations and ensuring unique gaming experiences for its customers.
