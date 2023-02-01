Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter Park working to get ski hill ready
You may get to go down the ski hill in Kewaunee after all this winter as long as Mother Nature cooperates. Winter Park in Kewaunee has been working around the clock to make enough snow to ensure it is as safe as possible for its guests. It is a 180-degree...
Door County Pulse
New Self-Pour Taphouse Set to Open in Late Spring
By late spring, the former Peninsula Pub in Baileys Harbor won’t look like a regular bar anymore – and it won’t require the number of staff members that a bar typically does. That’s because the building’s new owners, Todd and Holly Butenhoff, are turning the 7899 Cty...
doorcountydailynews.com
Knights of Columbus District Free Throw Championship results
Nine local youth will be advancing to the regional finals of the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship after winning the District Level competition in Sturgeon Bay on Saturday morning. Boys and girls, nine to 13 years old, from Door and Kewaunee counties, participated at St. John Bosco Gymnasium after...
Door County Pulse
Close Vote Sinks Parks-Building Renovation
The Door County Board of Supervisors decided that an unbudgeted amount of $340,000 was too much to pay this year to remodel the County of Door’s parks maintenance garage located at John Miles Park in Sturgeon Bay. The project is in the county’s capital-improvement plan and was originally estimated...
WBAY Green Bay
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
wearegreenbay.com
Person allegedly exposing themselves in a vehicle near Luxemburg-Casco Primary School arrested
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was arrested after being caught allegedly engaging in ‘inappropriate behavior,’ including being exposed in their vehicle near the Luxemburg-Casco Primary School. According to a letter sent to parents and guardians from the Luxemburg-Casco School District, a caregiver who was picking up...
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
thebaycities.com
The City of Marinette is creating a multi-use district to attract new development
The City of Marinette Plan Commission received a summary from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors regarding the resolution establishing the boundaries and approving the project plan for Tax Incremental District 15 also known as the former Fleet Farm Property at their regular monthly meeting. Joe Ehlers of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors says, “the city has had discussions in the past for development on this site, which has included the development of residential, a potential hotel, and other commercial development around the site.”
Door County Pulse
Around the Door: Nelson Property Demolition
The Town of Baileys Harbor commissioned the demolition of the former Nelson’s hardware-store buildings to make way for the public park that the waterfront property will become. The work got underway Monday, Jan. 30, and the area was mostly cleared by the time this issue of the paper went to press Feb. 1. To view the Pulse’s time-lapse video of the entire demolition from two perspectives, go to doorcountypulse.com or facebook.com/peninsulapulse.
Door County Pulse
Four-Story Hotel Proposed in Sturgeon Bay
A 62-room hotel with four stories is being proposed for the corner of Egg Harbor Road and 12th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay near the former Pamida and Save A Buck buildings. After meeting in closed session Tuesday, the city’s Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee recommended that the Common Council approve a development agreement with incentives for the Cobblestone Hotel project, subject to review by the city attorney.
WBAY Green Bay
The latest developments on the Emerald Bay evictions
doorcountydailynews.com
Destination Door County powering electric vehicle charging program
You could soon have more places in Door County to charge your electric vehicles. Bloomberg predicts that electric vehicle sales could reach 13.6 million in 2023 after touching 10 million last year and 3.2 million in 2020. As a result, more places are offering places where they can charge their vehicles. There are currently 50 charging stations in Door County, but Destination Door County is enticing government bodies, non-profit organizations, and businesses to install or upgrade more of them with $1,000 mini-grants. Destination Door County Community Engagement Director Morgan Rusnak says this is just another way they are trying to benefit residents and visitors alike.
Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County
A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.
doorcountydailynews.com
Wrestling round-up: Southern Door tops county rivals, Kewaunee falls to Peshtigo
Forfeits played a large role in a pair of Packerland duals on Thursday night. Kewaunee won four of the six contested matches, but the Peshtigo Bulldogs still prevailed 52-27. Trevor Gauthier, Mitchell Thompson, Jacob VanGoethem, and Kemper Robinson picked up wins for the Storm. Southern Door captured five of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifteen residents in a Green Bay-area retirement facility are being told they must move out by the end of February because the retirement home is no longer accepting Family Care Medicaid payments. That decision is based on rising costs and inflation. Those 15 notices were sent...
doorcountydailynews.com
Cold weather likely factor in Sturgeon Bay man's death
The Sturgeon Bay Police Department has ruled out foul play in the death of a 61-year old Sturgeon Bay man earlier this week. On Tuesday, Carl Russell Johnson was found dead in the street in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue. The department's investigation concluded that Johnson was walking home late Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday when the incident occurred. The Brown County Medical Examiner completed his autopsy on Thursday and although a cause of death is still pending, it was determined that the extreme cold weather conditions likely contributed to his death. The wind chill factor made it feel like it was -25 degrees at times. At this time, the department considers the case closed and not criminal in nature.
WBAY Green Bay
Victims of double homicide in Green Bay identified by authorities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women found stabbed to death in a Green Bay duplex have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. GoFundMe pages have been set up for Cegelski and O’Connor. “Rhonda would light up any room...
