The Sturgeon Bay Police Department has ruled out foul play in the death of a 61-year old Sturgeon Bay man earlier this week. On Tuesday, Carl Russell Johnson was found dead in the street in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue. The department's investigation concluded that Johnson was walking home late Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday when the incident occurred. The Brown County Medical Examiner completed his autopsy on Thursday and although a cause of death is still pending, it was determined that the extreme cold weather conditions likely contributed to his death. The wind chill factor made it feel like it was -25 degrees at times. At this time, the department considers the case closed and not criminal in nature.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO