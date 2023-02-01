ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blytheville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Feb. 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A dry cold front will moved through overnight reinforcing the cold air across Region 8. Sunshine returns today with temperatures slightly above freezing to allow for substantial melting. The weekend is looking dry and...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro police respond to Tyre Nichols’ death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With calls for police reform increasing more and more following the death of Tyre Nichols, multiple departments are taking action. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement regarding Nichols’ death:. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of...
JONESBORO, AR
alachuachronicle.com

Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
aymag.com

The People Behind Your News: Melinda Mayo

Melinda Mayo’s love for news began because of The Brady Bunch. As a young girl growing up in Pine Bluff, Mayo knew once the nightly news was over; she could watch her favorite television show. While waiting for her show to begin, Mayo watched former news anchors like Steve Barnes and Amy Oliver, and developed a love for news reporting.
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud

WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Second Judicial Drug Task Force in Northeast Arkansas recently released their numbers from 2022, showing they took more drugs off the streets than ever before. The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with 110,593 grams seized. That was...
ARKANSAS STATE
Courthouse News Service

Fired for using prescribed marijuana

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
ARKANSAS STATE
newschannel20.com

Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas

MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
MAHOMET, IL
arkadelphian.com

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

JPD announces pot and pill bust

JONESBORO, Ark. – Police announced an arrest and seizure of 1.6 pounds of marijuana and 131 Oxycodone pills, plus a gun, in a social media post on Friday. The arrest happened on January 30, when police said two officers were dispatched to an unwanted guest call where the subject of the call was on parole.
JONESBORO, AR
WKRG News 5

CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?

For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas road crews hope for help from the sun on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are hoping for some help from the sun on Friday. Drivers need to be aware that icy patches may have developed overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses, Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Southern Arkansas will likely have the worst...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy