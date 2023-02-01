Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Feb. 3: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A dry cold front will moved through overnight reinforcing the cold air across Region 8. Sunshine returns today with temperatures slightly above freezing to allow for substantial melting. The weekend is looking dry and...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: From Ice To Nice!
This past week Arkansas was stuck below freezing and covered in a layer of ice. Now the sun is up and temperatures are finally above 32°! This is only the beginning because soon some Arkansans will be seeing temperatures in the 70s!
uatrav.com
Student documentary sheds light on LGBTQ community in rural Arkansas
As she made plans to attend her thesis film’s final screening, Paige Murphy reflected on the satisfaction attached to creating something that made her proud. Her documentary “Just Benjamin” brought a family back together, and all Murphy did was tell a story she thought was worth sharing.
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
Kait 8
Jonesboro police respond to Tyre Nichols’ death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With calls for police reform increasing more and more following the death of Tyre Nichols, multiple departments are taking action. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement regarding Nichols’ death:. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of...
Entergy Arkansas warns of text scam about power outages
Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.
alachuachronicle.com
Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
KHBS
Arkansas: Watch for roof leaks as the snow melts this weekend
ROGERS, Ark. — The sun and melting snow are welcome sights to Arkansans this weekend. But when the snow melts and then refreezes overnight on your roof, it can lead to leaks. "Make sure to check every corner of your house and your ceilings just to make sure that...
aymag.com
The People Behind Your News: Melinda Mayo
Melinda Mayo’s love for news began because of The Brady Bunch. As a young girl growing up in Pine Bluff, Mayo knew once the nightly news was over; she could watch her favorite television show. While waiting for her show to begin, Mayo watched former news anchors like Steve Barnes and Amy Oliver, and developed a love for news reporting.
neareport.com
Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
Kait 8
Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Second Judicial Drug Task Force in Northeast Arkansas recently released their numbers from 2022, showing they took more drugs off the streets than ever before. The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with 110,593 grams seized. That was...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Courthouse News Service
Fired for using prescribed marijuana
TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
Entergy officials working to resolve power outages in south Arkansas after winter storms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, Entergy Officials confirmed with NBC 10 that approximately 32,700 Arkansas customers are without power due to multiple waves of winter storm activity. According to officials, they have located 144 broken poles, 661 spans of downed wire, and 15 damaged transformers in response to power outages. Union […]
newschannel20.com
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
neareport.com
JPD announces pot and pill bust
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police announced an arrest and seizure of 1.6 pounds of marijuana and 131 Oxycodone pills, plus a gun, in a social media post on Friday. The arrest happened on January 30, when police said two officers were dispatched to an unwanted guest call where the subject of the call was on parole.
CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?
For the last five years, 5NEWS anchor Erika Thomas has delivered the news to Arkansas residents. But recently, the Emmy Award-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. Now viewers are wondering whether she will also say goodbye to the news business since the anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for nearly 20 years. Read on to find out what Erika Thomas said about her exit.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews hope for help from the sun on Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are hoping for some help from the sun on Friday. Drivers need to be aware that icy patches may have developed overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses, Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Southern Arkansas will likely have the worst...
