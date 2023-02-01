Getting COVID-19 isn’t enjoyable, however the important thing to getting higher sooner has quite a bit to do with getting therapy sooner. Digital well being vendor Ada Health right this moment introduced that it has partnered with drugmaker Pfizer on a man-made intelligence (AI)-assisted software to assist people which can be experiencing the onset of COVID signs to get the correct therapy as shortly as potential. The brand new COVID-19 Care Journey software, operated by Ada Well being, in partnership with Pfizer, can help people in figuring out what plan of action they’ll take to assist remediate signs. With the correct situations it can be used to assist direct customers to get the correct antiviral remedy to scale back the impression of signs and speed up restoration.

2 DAYS AGO