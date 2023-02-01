Read full article on original website
Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
(Update: Adding video, comments from Sergeant Kent van der Kamp) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities in Central Oregon are on the look out for a drug causing an uptick in overdoses in other parts of the country. It's called Xylazine -- a medication often used by veterinarians for large animals. According to Deschutes County drug The post ‘Similar to opioids’: Dangerous drug Xylazine still rare in C.O. but increasing in Northwest appeared first on KTVZ.
Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District conducted their last pile-burning operations Friday adjacent to Highway 97 between Lava Butte north to the High Desert Museum on the west side of the highway. The post Forest Service crews complete pile-burning operations beside Highway 97 south of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Meet super-friendly senior Max
Max is an older fellow, at least 7, and is definitely loves being with people. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend pro bowler refurbishing, reopening old La Pine bowling alley
Professional bowler Joe Lipan of Bend is gearing up to reopen La Pine’s only bowling alley. He purchased the former Shandy’s and has begun refurbishing it. “We’ve painted the bar area,” said Lipan. “We have fixed the holes in the wall. The biggest thing we’ve done is the (ball return and scoring) machines. It’s taken a lot of time to get those up and running. They’re just like old, old cars — machines that they’re not running. There’s a lot of parts that need a lot of a lot of fixing.”
Three rescues of motorists stranded in deep snow in the woods east of Prineville since Saturday and seven since the start of the year prompted Crook County Sheriff's Search and Rescue to remind motorists Friday to take proper safety precautions, stick to and inform others of your travel plans and bring adequate supplies. The post Crook County SAR crews rescue seven motorists stranded in deep snow in past month, prompt safety reminders appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
KTVZ
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An intoxicated Bend man who refused to leave a Sisters restaurant was arrested after he became aggressive with staff, made a non-specific threat about doing a school shooting and threatened to return and shoot up the restaurant, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies were...
kbnd.com
GILCHRIST, OR -- A 32-year-old La Pine man and another suspect from California were arrested Wednesday afternoon, following an investigation into drug trafficking. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement detectives say Gregory Stites imported controlled substances from southern Oregon into the High Desert, where he distributed them throughout Central Oregon. State Troopers...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend may be getting a second Chick-fil-A location, this time on the south end of town. At least the company has started the process for it. City of Bend planning records show that the national chicken fast food chain applied last month to build a new location where the Shari’s Cafe and Pies restaurants sits at S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road. That’s the same parking lot as the Albertson’s, just south of Walmart.
KTVZ
The parade of Bend concert announcements continued Thursday, as country music superstar Chris Stapleton will bring his All American Road Show to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 16, his only Oregon stop. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. and an online presale the previous day.
centraloregondaily.com
It took Bend Fire and Rescue firefighters an hour to fully extinguish a fire at an encampment in Juniper Ridge Wednesday. In all, a motorhome, two other vehicles and an adjacent tarped area were destroyed. Bend Fire said multiple callers reported the fire. Crews arrived to find the motorhome and...
A 50-year-old Sunriver man was arrested on several charges early Friday morning, accused of speeding 80-100 mph, sliding into a Sunriver snowbank and getting in a brief altercation with arresting officers, one of whom deployed a Taser. The post Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
In recent months, Bend has welcomed cookies, bundt cakes and now a new ice cream option. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is now open and they’re celebrating with a grand opening party on Feb. 10. Bend Chamber of Commerce will be out front for a ribbon cutting at 11:00...
centraloregondaily.com
A Redmond man convicted of manslaughter, assault and DUII in a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two other people has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison. Brandon Tylor Kern, 31, was found guilty Monday on first- and second-degree manslaughter, two counts of...
Redmond man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison in 2020 crash that killed Culver mother, injured 2
A Jefferson County judge sentenced a 31-year-old Redmond man to nearly 19 years in prison Friday for a drunken-driving crash on Highway 97 in November 2020 that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Culver mother and seriously injured two other people. The post Redmond man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison in 2020 crash that killed Culver mother, injured 2 appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
centraloregondaily.com
A man was arrested in Sisters for allegedly making threats at a restaurant Tuesday night. According to Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Seekell, 27, entered Takoda’s restaurant, allegedly intoxicated and refused to leave. He became aggressive with staff and made a non-specific threat about shooting up an unnamed...
centraloregondaily.com
The Bend City Council on Wednesday kicked an appeal for an approved development at Brosterhous and Murphy Roads to a state appeals board, but not before hearing some heated words from neighbors who are vocally and passionately against the project. The development includes a brew pub, food truck court and...
