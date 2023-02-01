Read full article on original website
Ready For A Warmup? Minnesota’s Temperatures Could Trend Warmer Than Normal Into February
As was forecasted by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center a couple of weeks ago, Minnesota saw an arctic blast to end the month of January - and those temperatures are lingering into the first couple of days of February. An especially brutal blast of cold air, bringing wind chill warnings with...
Clean Wisconsin Looks at Turning Some Corn Fields into Solar Farms
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Converting less than one-third of the roughly 1 million acres Wisconsin uses to grow corn for ethanol into solar farms would boost the state’s energy production and help reduce carbon emissions, according to a new report from Clean Wisconsin, an environmental advocacy nonprofit.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Flurries possible across Minnesota over the weekend, impactful system next week?
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a fast-moving system will pass across the state on Saturday night with an associated cold front, but it doesn`t look particularly strong and moisture is limited. They say some flurries are possible mainly to our north with accumulating snow unlikely. Monday through Thursday they say...
Senator Dornink: Democrat ‘Blackout Bill’ raises Minnesota’s energy costs yet lowers reliability
We all know how severe Minnesota winters can be, and that is why we need dependable power when our temperatures dip below zero. However, the Democrats’ 100% carbon-free bill, rightfully known as the Blackout Bill,’ will put Minnesotans out in the cold and shut us off from reliable and affordable energy.
Warning: Avoid These 5 Dangerous Highways in Minnesota
Walking to my front door last night I realized just how awfully icy it is, and this sub zero temperature weather is not helping either. This had me rethinking about cautious driving which lead me to think about all the dangerous I do not want to drive on. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
Administrator gone from Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ojibwe tribal leaders are making a change at the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC). Michael J. “Mic” Isham Jr. no longer serves as executive administrator of the GLIFWC. In a statement to Northern News Now the GLIFWC wrote, “While...
Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
Two bills signed at Capitol Friday support Black Minnesotans
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed two bills into law on Friday at the State Capitol that support Black Minnesotans, with the Crown Act making it illegal to discriminate because of hair and hair styles, and making Juneteenth a state holiday.
Minnesota weather: Chilly start on Saturday before weekend warm up
(FOX 9) - After a frigid past few days, Saturday will start off chilly but temperatures will steadily warm throughout the day as part of the big weekend warm up. The high on Friday stayed in the single digits with feels like temperatures well below zero. Temperatures will skyrocket this weekend and into next week thanks to a warm front pushing into Minnesota from a westerly flow.
Wisconsin Ag Groups Share Priorities for 2023-25 Biennial State Budget
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A coalition of Wisconsin agricultural groups shared priorities they are seeking support for in the 2023-25 biennial state budget on Monday, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection. "Wisconsin Farm Bureau and our fellow agricultural groups want to see a budget proposal best suited for Wisconsin's farm families,"...
DNR Now Recruiting Seasonal Workers
(Bob Hague, WRN) How would you like to work in the great outdoors this summer?. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now hiring seasonal staff for Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees to work at state properties during the summer season.
Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Friday morning
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. *...
Wisconsin's All Milk Price for December
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin all milk price for December 2022 was $23.30 per hundredweight according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service - Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, this was 30 cents below last month's price but $1.80 above last December's price. The U.S....
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
Why Walz wants to spend $276M on broadband on top of nearly $1 billion in federal funds
Renewed interest in public funding to subsidize construction of high-speed internet infrastructure in rural areas since the COVID-19 pandemic began has resulted in gobs of broadband money in Minnesota — at least compared to what used to be spent on the issue. But the oodles of cash, mostly approved...
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Gov. Walz (DFL-MN) makes Juneteenth state holiday; signs Crown Act
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a state holiday. The governor made it official this morning at a ceremonial signing surrounded by racial equity leaders in the state. The signing of the CROWN act, which bans discrimination in workplaces...
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
MN Governor Tim Walz approves budget dollars for second passenger train
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz included the second passenger train that will run roundtrip from the Twin Cities to Chicago in his 2024-2025 budget according to a story in the LaCrosse Tribune. It’s part of a shared match with the federal government with Minnesota’s portion contributing to track and signal improvements in Winona and La Crescent as well as startup operating costs. The second train will accommodate rail passengers who are looking for more daily frequent service. The Winona Amtrak Station currently services the Empire Builder which stops twice a day and runs from Chicago to Seattle. The Great River Rail Commission has been advocating for a second train and sees the second train as an opportunity for “business, communities, college students, tourism, and more.”
