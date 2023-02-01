ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Advocate

Seth Cook signs on to play football at Findlay

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Seth Cook is going to be an Oiler. Cook signed his National Letter of Intent to further his academic and football career at Findlay University. Cook said it was not an easy process, but ultimately decided that Findlay was the right choice. “The recruiting...
FINDLAY, OH
peakofohio.com

Lucas wins WL-S Middle School Spelling Bee

West Liberty-Salem 6th-grader Braylon Lucas was recently named the Middle School Spelling Bee Champion. Lucas won in the 14th round by correctly spelling the word “intubated.”. 8th-grader, Jill Fullenkamp, was the runner-up. WL-S Middle School had 8 representatives from each grade level and spelled a total of 147 words.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
peakofohio.com

BES Chieftain Leaders honored by Jason Brown

Bellefontaine Elementary School recently held its second Chieftain Leader ceremony of the school year. Students in grades K-2 were recognized for following the B-Block pledge every day. The pledge is to be safe, be respectful, and be a learner. Bellefontaine High School Principal Jason Brown presented each recipient with their...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Team Champ ends regular swim season

Team Champ finished their regular season with a home meet at the Champaign Family YMCA in Urbana on Tuesday against Urbana, Catholic Central, and Fairbanks. 200 Medley Relay – Jordan Monaghan, Grace Smith, Hannah Volp, and Emma Bost – (2:33.54) 3rd. 50 Freestyle – Emma Bost (34.15) 5th,...
URBANA, OH
peakofohio.com

Chiefs Sweep Battle of Route 68

Bellefontaine’s High School and Middle School Wrestling teams competed in the annual Battle of Route 68 against Urbana and won back the traveling trophy. This is the seventh time in nine duals that the Chiefs have won the 68 trophy! Their previous wins were in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and now 2023. The Battle of 68 series started in 2015.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Lady Raiders fall in OT, IL tops Urbana – Wednesday basketball finals

Local high school girls’ basketball teams hit the court Wednesday. Bellefontaine beat Kenton Ridge 57-50. Quinlan Zedeker led with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals, Tiffany Boop added 11 points, 5 boards, and 4 steals. Parker Penhorwood chipped in with 7 points. The Lady Chiefs travel to Delaware...
URBANA, OH
peakofohio.com

BPD Citizens’ Police Academy begins 11th class

The Bellefontaine Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA) started its eleventh class Thursday evening. The class was greeted by and introduced to the CPA Coordinators, Sergeant Andy Kennedy, Officer Doug Walters, and BPD’s administrators: Lieutenant Chris Marlow, Lieutenant Scott Marlow, and Police Chief Brandon Standley. The first...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property

LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Ronald Russell Branham

Ronald Russell Branham, 60, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine. He was born in Lima, Ohio on December 14, 1962, to Ronald H. Branham and the late Rose Marie (Anderson) Branham. He is survived by his sisters: Roseanne (Brent) Miesse...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26

A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy