Piqua High School seniors Cox, Frazier, Schmiesing, Trombley, Voskuhl make college choices
PIQUA — It was a special signing day at Piqua High School Wednesday. Five football players signed their letters of intent to play at the next level. Anson Cox, Elijah Frazier, Sam Schmiesing, Jackson Trombley and Jacob Voskuhl made their college choices official. And they were a big part...
Seth Cook signs on to play football at Findlay
NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Seth Cook is going to be an Oiler. Cook signed his National Letter of Intent to further his academic and football career at Findlay University. Cook said it was not an easy process, but ultimately decided that Findlay was the right choice. “The recruiting...
Lucas wins WL-S Middle School Spelling Bee
West Liberty-Salem 6th-grader Braylon Lucas was recently named the Middle School Spelling Bee Champion. Lucas won in the 14th round by correctly spelling the word “intubated.”. 8th-grader, Jill Fullenkamp, was the runner-up. WL-S Middle School had 8 representatives from each grade level and spelled a total of 147 words.
Lady Pirates and Tigers lose conference games; Chieftain 8th-grade girls to play for CBC title
Area basketball teams were in action Thursday. Riverside lost to Milton-Union 53-35. The Lady Pirates fall to 5-16 (2-12 TRC). West Liberty-Salem fell to Mechanicsburg 61-45. Megan Hollar led the Lady Tigers with 17, Lilly Weaver added 11, Chaley Wade scored 6, Ava Astroino tallied 5, and Bailey Poppe and Maddie Cole each had 3 points apiece.
BES Chieftain Leaders honored by Jason Brown
Bellefontaine Elementary School recently held its second Chieftain Leader ceremony of the school year. Students in grades K-2 were recognized for following the B-Block pledge every day. The pledge is to be safe, be respectful, and be a learner. Bellefontaine High School Principal Jason Brown presented each recipient with their...
Team Champ ends regular swim season
Team Champ finished their regular season with a home meet at the Champaign Family YMCA in Urbana on Tuesday against Urbana, Catholic Central, and Fairbanks. 200 Medley Relay – Jordan Monaghan, Grace Smith, Hannah Volp, and Emma Bost – (2:33.54) 3rd. 50 Freestyle – Emma Bost (34.15) 5th,...
Chiefs Sweep Battle of Route 68
Bellefontaine’s High School and Middle School Wrestling teams competed in the annual Battle of Route 68 against Urbana and won back the traveling trophy. This is the seventh time in nine duals that the Chiefs have won the 68 trophy! Their previous wins were in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and now 2023. The Battle of 68 series started in 2015.
Lady Raiders fall in OT, IL tops Urbana – Wednesday basketball finals
Local high school girls’ basketball teams hit the court Wednesday. Bellefontaine beat Kenton Ridge 57-50. Quinlan Zedeker led with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals, Tiffany Boop added 11 points, 5 boards, and 4 steals. Parker Penhorwood chipped in with 7 points. The Lady Chiefs travel to Delaware...
BPD Citizens’ Police Academy begins 11th class
The Bellefontaine Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA) started its eleventh class Thursday evening. The class was greeted by and introduced to the CPA Coordinators, Sergeant Andy Kennedy, Officer Doug Walters, and BPD’s administrators: Lieutenant Chris Marlow, Lieutenant Scott Marlow, and Police Chief Brandon Standley. The first...
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Ronald Russell Branham
Ronald Russell Branham, 60, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine. He was born in Lima, Ohio on December 14, 1962, to Ronald H. Branham and the late Rose Marie (Anderson) Branham. He is survived by his sisters: Roseanne (Brent) Miesse...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Township Police graduate 21 residents in first citizens academy
The Washington Township Police Department recently graduated 21 Logan County residents from the department’s very first five-week Citizens Academy. During the academy, participants were able to learn what a day in the life of a Washington Township Police Officer was like and how their local criminal justice system operates.
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
