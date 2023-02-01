Read full article on original website
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
No Public Updates on Murdered BusinessmanSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
Drugs, guns, and over $100K seized after Middletown search warrants
Middletown Police executed two search warrants that yielded narcotics, a stolen gun, and over $100,000 in cash.
Two arrested on drug charges
BUCYRUS—On February 3, 2023, Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 912 Sherman St. Bucyrus. The search warrant came at the conclusion of an investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from this property. Arrested were...
Dozens of vehicles recovered by new auto theft task force in first months of operation, police say
In October of 2022, the Auto Theft Suppression Task Force was created with the Dayton Police Department and surrounding agencies to help battle the rise in car thefts.
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
Middletown man arrested on drugs charges after $70,000 of meth seized from home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police says a man has been arrested after being found to be in possession of $70,000 worth of methamphetamine. Officials say on Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Fisher Ave., where approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine was removed from the home.
Former Columbus Police Officer Sentenced to 9 Years for Protecting Transportation of Drugs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A former Columbus police officer pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 9 years in prison. The charges included conspiring to distribute more than eight kilograms of fentanyl and accepting bribes to protect the transportation of cocaine. Marco R. Merino, 45, of Columbus, was...
Pickaway County – Man Lies to Officer When Drug Trafficking Items Found in Vehicle after Traffic Stop
Pickaway – A man was stopped on February 1, 2023, on US-23 and attempted to lie his way out of the drugs and trafficking items he had in his car, acting dumbfounded that they were inside. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s office K9 Officer SGT. Harger performed a traffic...
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
Police: $70K worth of drugs seized from Middletown home
Approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine were removed from the property, which is worth about $70,000 on the street, according to a release from Middletown Police.
Newly created task force hopes to drive down the number of car thefts
The Auto Theft Suppression Task Force, a newer task force made up of multiple agencies, conducts regular operations to help tackle stolen car cases. This task force resulted from local departments pulling their resources together to battle a rise in car theft due to in large part of social media challenges and how-to-videos.
Driver accused of causing deadly, fiery Huber Heights crash facing new charges
The driver accused of causing a fiery crash that killed a man in Huber Heights last week is facing new charges.
Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman
A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman.
‘It’s a sad situation;’ Lawyer demanding officers for domestic call be terminated
Two Dayton Police Officers have been suspended after the way they handled a domestic call last June and the lawyer representing the family calls the discipline "a slap in the face to the family."
Man arrested in connection with well-known Columbus restaurant owner's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a bar in far northeast Columbus was arrested Friday. Armando Flores, 25, was charged with murder by Columbus police after 51-year-old Rudy Tirado Gonzalez was shot and killed at the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 23.
Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies
LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
Sheriff’s office investigating deaths of 2 inmates in Montgomery Co. Jail
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two men in the Montgomery County Jail.
Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
Springfield raises pay for police officers: How to apply
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield is raising compensation for police officers to encourage both recruitment and retention rates. According to a release by the city of Springfield, new officers will begin at $30.58 an hour, nearly $5 more than the previous pay of $25.76. Top pay for officers has been raised from […]
