West Liberty, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Two arrested on drug charges

BUCYRUS—On February 3, 2023, Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 912 Sherman St. Bucyrus. The search warrant came at the conclusion of an investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from this property. Arrested were...
BUCYRUS, OH
The Lima News

Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area

LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies

LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
LIMA, OH
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Springfield raises pay for police officers: How to apply

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield is raising compensation for police officers to encourage both recruitment and retention rates. According to a release by the city of Springfield, new officers will begin at $30.58 an hour, nearly $5 more than the previous pay of $25.76. Top pay for officers has been raised from […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH

