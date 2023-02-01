Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Vesper Snow Drifters Open More Trail Sections
Vesper Snow Drifters are opening section Vesper to Wisconsin Rapids. Vesper to Arpin and Vesper to Blenker remain Open. Anything groomed is OPEN in Vesper Snow Drifters trail. Auburndale Nite Owls, Bakerville Sno Rovers, and Sunset Drifters Trails remain Open. All other trails in Wood County remain closed due to unfrozen areas and lack of snow. County Trail maps can be accessed on the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department website.
WSAW
Wausau residents will see rate increases on their waste water bill
Vilas Co. Sheriff's Office tells snowmobilers to slow down, drive safely. Renovation project will impact hours, donations at Good News Project.
cwbradio.com
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
WJFW-TV
Merrill Ice Drags start tomorrow from Lake Alexander
MERRILL (WJFW) - This weekend the Merrill Ice Draggers will start their engines and race on Lake Alexander. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and will last until 10:30 a.m. The tech line will close at 11:30 a.m. and the racing will begin at noon. Racing is planned to take place...
JUST IN: Second snowmobile crash reported Thursday with 2 injured
A helicopter was paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash, the second in a 90-minute span in Vilas County. Initial scanner reports suggest two people were injured in the head-on crash, with two sleds involved. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake in St. Germain. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
merrillfotonews.com
Wind Chill Advisory issued: frigid wind chills expected
Forecast Coldest Wind Chills: 3 PM Thursday – 3 PM Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for central and north-central Wisconsin, including Lincoln and Marathon Counties, from 6:00 p.m. this evening, Feb. 2, 2023, through 12:00 noon on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A Wind...
WSAW
Sewer rates to increase for Wausau residents in coming year.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Residents in Wausau will be paying more for their wastewater bills due to the city needing to fund new projects including new communications and equipment to upgrade the existing sewer treatment plant. “We’re looking on the sewer side at five percent in 2023 and a proposed...
WSAW
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
spmetrowire.com
PCBC honors excellence in local business
Honorees from four area entities were recognized last week for their excellence in the Portage Co. business community. The four were honored during the Portage Co. Business Council’s annual award banquet, held at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center on Jan. 25. Ambassador of the Year Award. Karli Klismith,...
cwbradio.com
Senior Living Facility CEO Indicted in Wisconsin for Fraud
A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Medical Center - Neillsville Receives Sunshine Award
Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville has received a Sunshine Award. Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville thanks the patient that nominated them for the award. The patient stated, "I would like to nominate the Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville for the Sunshine Award. They deserve this award for the outstanding care they took of me during my stay while I was treated for severe symptoms of influenza A.”
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 2, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
cwbradio.com
Four Candidates Endorsed by Moms for Liberty Wood County Running for the Marshfield School Board
There will be four new candidates running for Marshfield School Board in the next election, all endorsed by Moms For Liberty Wood County. They will be running for the seats held by incumbents Dan Neve and Mark Konrardy. After the Primary, the top 4 vote getters will progress to the Spring Election on April 1, 2023.
cwbradio.com
Community Partners Campus Opens in Wausau
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The brand new Community Partners Campus opened on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and open house. Among those in attendance, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez who says the state's one point five million dollar investment in the campus is money well spent. "This is one stop shopping for folks who are in need within Wausau. And it's such a fantastic way to bring people together, share resources, and really show that we care about the people in Wausau."
wiproud.com
Man fleeing from Wisconsin deputies ingests ‘substantial amount’ of meth during pursuit
HIXTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin was charged with possession after deputies found roughly $2,500-$4,000 worth of meth in his vehicle after an eight-mile pursuit. A Facebook post by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office states that Vong Vang, a 39-year-old from Sparta, was taken into custody...
Wausau area obituaries February 1, 2023
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Wallace “Wally” Louis Streich shares the news of his death on January 31, 2023. Wally was 97 years of age this past October. He has been a vital and uplifting part of all our lives. Wally was preceded in...
interlochenpublicradio.org
The Cougar Conclusion
In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Student Brings Stun Gun to School
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A ten year old Wausau student is being referred to the county juvenile justice system after they were found to have a stun gun at Jefferson Elementary on Wednesday. According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, Wausau Police Lieutenant Nathan Cihlar says no students were threatened, and the...
