Alarming news for the lactose intolerant: China has reportedly cloned three “super cows.”. According to CNN, the animals were bred by at a public research university in Xianyang, where scientists successfully “made 120 cloned embryos from the ear cells of the highly productive cows” and placed them in surrogates. State media reports the cows, which were born right before the Chinese New Year, are capable of producing 18 tons of milk per year, or an average 100 tons of milk during their lifetimes; according to the Department of Agriculture, thats about 1.7 times the amount an average U.S. cow produced in 2021.

2 DAYS AGO