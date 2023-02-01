ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBS News

Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
americanmilitarynews.com

China clones 3 “super cows” that can produce 54 tons of milk a year; plans herd of 1,000

China has claimed to have successfully cloned three “super cows” that are larger and produce more milk than common cows. Lead scientist Jin Yaping told Chinese outlet Global Times that the plan now is to concentrate cloned super cows into a herd that can help break China’s reliance on cattle imported from other countries.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi egg producer targeted by US Senator with price-gouging probe as profits jump 110%

With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later

After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Major recall announced for sausage, salami products

🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
Complex

China Reportedly Cloned 3 ‘Super Cows’ Able to Produce High Quantities of Milk

Alarming news for the lactose intolerant: China has reportedly cloned three “super cows.”. According to CNN, the animals were bred by at a public research university in Xianyang, where scientists successfully “made 120 cloned embryos from the ear cells of the highly productive cows” and placed them in surrogates. State media reports the cows, which were born right before the Chinese New Year, are capable of producing 18 tons of milk per year, or an average 100 tons of milk during their lifetimes; according to the Department of Agriculture, thats about 1.7 times the amount an average U.S. cow produced in 2021.
WHIO Dayton

Recall Alert: Hot chocolate products recalled due to undeclared peanuts

Corim Industries has issued a voluntarily recall of various peanut butter hot chocolate products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA says the recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace...
Minha D.

Food Safety At Risk: FDA Issues Critical Recall Notice For A Popular Soup Product Sold At Various Major Retailers

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a critical recall notice that affects a popular soup product sold at various major retailers, including Walmart. The recall has been initiated due to a labeling mix-up that could pose a dangerous threat to individuals with egg allergies or severe sensitivities. The recall has been issued for a specific date code of Rao's Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, and customers are urged to check the packaging for the specific code date and UPC number. The recall affects only 16-ounce jars of the soup product sold in over 4,000 Walmart locations and other retail stores in several states.
Gephardt Daily

Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry

Feb. 2 (UPI) — Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry sold nationwide over faulty packaging that could cause contamination. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Tuesday, saying in a statement that the products affected...
KPEL 96.5

Looking For Less Expensive Eggs? Buy Organic Instead of Conventional

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Things have really changed over the last couple of years. Inflation has caused grocery prices to skyrocket and prices of several items have flip-flopped in many cases. The price of eggs have become very expensive. According to CBS News, the price of eggs have soared...

