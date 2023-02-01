Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Phase 3 Trial of Pembrolizumab Meets Primary PFS End Point in Endometrial Cancer
The phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial of pembrolizumab and standard of care chemotherapy led to a clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival vs standard of care alone in endometrial carcinoma regardless of mismatch repair status. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) combined with carboplatin and paclitaxel showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in...
targetedonc.com
Goals of an MRD-Based Discontinuation Trial in Multiple Myeloma
Ben Derman, MD, discussed the rationale for an ongoing clinical trial evaluating minimal residual disease–guided discontinuation of maintenance therapy in patients with multiple myeloma. Ben Derman, MD, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Chicago Medical Center, discussed the rationale for an ongoing clinical trial evaluating minimal residual...
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
targetedonc.com
Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Proves Safe and Effective in FRα-High Ovarian Cancer
Based on findings from the phase 3 SORAYA trial, mirvetuximab soravtansine gained FDA approval for the treatment of patients with folate receptor alpha-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853) led to improved responses when used for patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, according to findings from the...
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
MindBodyGreen
Research Suggests Vitamin D Reduces Blood Sugar In Folks With Diabetes
Ranked as the ninth leading cause of mortality globally and contributing to more than one million annual deaths, it’s no wonder that the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes, blood glucose spikes, and insulin resistance is a high priority in public health. Glucose comes directly from our diet,...
targetedonc.com
Precision Oncology Inches into Head and Neck Cancer Paradigm
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, to Everett E. Vokes, MD, discussed precision oncology for head and neck cancer and how the molecular biology of head and neck cancers is an opportunity for new investigations and treatment development. Treatment of head and neck cancer is moving away from invasive surgery...
targetedonc.com
Bringing Oncology Clinicians Together to Discuss Precision Medicine
Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, discusses the purpose behind the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Oncology Symposium. Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, the chief of Medical Oncology, chief scientific officer & deputy director at Miami Cancer Institute of Baptist Health South Florida, discusses the purpose behind the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Oncology Symposium.
targetedonc.com
Targeted Therapies Begin to Transform the Treatment of Sarcomas
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Neeta Somaiah, MD, explained how targeted therapies have started to re-shape the treatment of sarcomas and the potential role of immunotherapy in the future. A decade ago, there were few drugs for the treatment of sarcomas, and most of them were chemotherapies, according to...
MedicalXpress
Findings of large clinical trial may have major implications for treatment of small-cell lung cancer
A clinical trial led by Upstate Medical University radiation oncologist Dr. Jeffrey Bogart may have major implications for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer. The study, "High-Dose Once-Daily Thoracic Radiotherapy in Limited-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer," was published Jan. 9 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The Bogart-led clinical trial, which...
targetedonc.com
Present and Future Precision Medications Signal Promise for Adults With Glioma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Patrick Wen, MD, discussed precision medicine for adult gliomas, including present and future treatment options. Oncologists who treat adults with glioma have systemic options, including chemotherapy and targeted therapy. The targeted agents are active and have improved survival outcomes, as have immunotherapies, according to Patrick Wen, MD.1.
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Osimertinib Shows Long-Term DFS Benefit in Resected EGFR-Mutated NSCLC
Results from the final disease-free survival analysis of the phase 3 ADAURA trial confirm the benefit of osimertinib vs placebo for the treatment of EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer. The use of adjuvant osimertinib (Tagrisso) has demonstrated prolonged disease-free survival (DFS) in comparison with placebo, reduced the risk of...
Healthline
Here’s Why Multiple Myeloma Is Considered a Blood Cancer
Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer because it forms in plasma cells, a kind of white blood cell that creates antibodies. Multiple myeloma, sometimes called myeloma, is uncommon. About. in the United States has a lifetime risk of developing multiple myeloma (less than 1%). The overproduction of plasma...
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma
Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
biopharmadive.com
Lilly reports fast sales for new diabetes drug
Sales of Eli Lilly’s new diabetes drug Mounjaro grew strongly in the final quarter of 2022, the company reported Thursday, challenging the market position of competing medicines from rival Novo Nordisk. Fourth quarter sales totaled $279 million, bringing the total for 2022 to $483 million following the drug’s June...
MedicalXpress
Scientists first in the world to regenerate diseased kidney cells
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and...
ajmc.com
CPAP Improves Lung Function in Patients With Sleep Apnea and COPD
Compared with patients with poor continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) compliance, patients with good CPAP compliance saw improvements in lung function after 12 months. Patients with good compliance to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment had a lower number of acute exacerbations related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD) and showed improved lung function and COPD-related symptoms, compared to those with poor compliance, according to a study on patients with overlap syndrome (OS) for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and COPD.
curetoday.com
Adding Keytruda to Standard Chemo Improves Outcomes in Advanced Endometrial Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial found that the addition of Keytruda to standard chemotherapy improved progression-free survival in patients with stage 3 or 4 endometrial cancer. The phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial met its main goal of improved progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease worsens) with Keytruda (pembrolizumab)...
targetedonc.com
Spotlight on Women's Cancers at the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Oncology Symposium
Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, discusses the important presentations on women’s cancer presented at the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Oncology Symposium. Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, the chief of Medical Oncology, chief scientific officer & deputy director at Miami Cancer Institute (MCI) of Baptist Health South Florida, discusses the important presentations on women’s cancer presented at the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Oncology Symposium in Coral Gables, Florida.
MedicalXpress
Lowering of blood lipid levels with a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in patients with coronary heart disease
According to the findings of randomized controlled trials, blood lipid levels in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) can be significantly decreased through a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe; however, the effects and clinical applications of this treatment remain controversial. An article published in Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications objectively assesses the efficacy and safety of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in lowering blood lipid levels.
