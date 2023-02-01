ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Run, Do Not Walk to Costco To Score Sturdy Storage Bins for Only $7.99

By Kourtney Borman
 3 days ago

I don’t know about you, but I often have an extremely hard time finding large enough storage bins that are also quite sturdy and, at the same time, not going to break the bank. And yes, I use these bins for everything - storage for my stuff and kid’s stuff and clothes and toys and just about everything else on the list!

So when Kali of ThatChipperBunch on TikTok revealed that she had recently found some sturdy bins for fairly cheap over at Costco, you know I had to sit up and pay attention!

Now, if you don’t know about Costco, it is typically a great place to get more items for a bit cheaper than you would ordinarily find at other big box stores, especially if you take your time, do a bit of research, and hunting, and pay attention to things like sales.

Case in point, this creator recently went in, probably looking for something else, when she saw that some of the large, sturdy storage totes were on clearance, likely for those who are stocking up to do some spring cleaning as soon as the weather warms a bit.

Regardless, these totes are typically sold for around thirty-five dollars or so which, to be fair, isn’t the worst price I’ve seen for them. But they are also currently on sale for 7.99, making that a bargain worth getting out in the cold and wet for! And while you are there, you can always check out all the other sales. Of course, this DOES only count if you actually have a Costco near you, so be on the lookout!


