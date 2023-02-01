Read full article on original website
Related
40 Amazing Valentine’s Gifts For The Texan In Your Life
Cupid is flying around East Texas aiming his arrows of love at the unsuspecting. If he's hit you with a magic arrow then you'll most likely be looking to buy that special someone something special for Valentine's Day. If you're not looking for love, then hopefully Cupid will pass you by, but you can still reward yourself for Valentine's Day for being the strong person that you are.
For The Love Of God, Repeat After Me. The Litter Box At Amarillo Schools Is A Lie.
This is so blatantly idiotic, so profoundly stupid, that when I heard about this it made my blood boil. I've been able to avoid these rumors, apparently, because I don't involve myself with the disgraceful moron-a-thon that is modern U.S. politics. There are really people who believe this?. For the...
It’s About Time! Water Tower Finally Receives Route 66 Shield.
This is fantastic news for several reasons. It's been a long time coming. There has been a lot of work done to make this happen. The Amarillo water tower that sits on Route 66, finally has received it's shield. It Took A Lot Of Groups Coming Together In Amarillo To...
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0